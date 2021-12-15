Hoc Copyright: Hoc

The SNP leader in Westminster Ian Blackford says the Conservatives "might be privileged enough to live in denial" of the Omicron variant "but the rest of us have a responsibility to live in the real world".

He asks Boris Johnson if he will be offering more money to help Scottish businesses hit by the rise in Covid cases.

Boris Johnson replies that the Scottish government has the power to raise money if it chooses.

Noting the big rebellion of Conservative MPs on new Covid rules, Blackford says: "A prime minister who can't do what is needed to protect the public is no prime minister at all.

"If the PM can't act, will he give the devolved government the powers we need to protect our people," he asks.

"We are going to need a bigger waistcoat to contain the synthetic indignation of the MP," Johnson replies.

He says Scotland has had a "record settlement" of £41bn but adds that he is working with the Scottish government "to make sure we get through this thing together".