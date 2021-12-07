Top UK officials grilled about Afghan exit claims

MoD Copyright: MoD

MPs may also want to ask about efforts to evacuate an animal charity from Afghanistan.

The charity Nowzad operated an animal clinic, dog and cat shelter and donkey sanctuary in Afghanistan, training and employing Afghans.

When the Taliban took control of the capital, its supporters launched a vociferous campaign for evacuation, saying staff were in danger due to their work with foreign organisations and the animals were at risk "because the Taliban considers companion animals, particularly dogs, unclean".

Raphael Marshall, the ex-foreign office worker-turned-whistleblower, has claimed that Boris Johnson instructed the Foreign Office to evacuate the Nowzad charity, prioritising pets over people and putting soldiers at risk.

The prime minister has denied intervening, saying: "No, that's complete nonsense."

However, animal rights campaigner Dominic Dyer insisted the prime minister was involved, telling the BBC he had contacted the PM's wife, Carrie Johnson, to lobby on the issue - saying she would have given him a "hard time about it" - and that he had "forced the prime minister's arm".

