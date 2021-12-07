Top UK officials grilled about Afghan exit claims

MPs may also want to ask about efforts to evacuate an animal charity from Afghanistan.
The charity Nowzad operated an animal clinic, dog and cat shelter and donkey sanctuary in Afghanistan, training and employing Afghans.
When the Taliban took control of the capital, its supporters launched a vociferous campaign for evacuation, saying staff were in danger due to their work with foreign organisations and the animals were at risk "because the Taliban considers companion animals, particularly dogs, unclean".
Raphael Marshall, the ex-foreign office worker-turned-whistleblower, has claimed that Boris Johnson instructed the Foreign Office to evacuate the Nowzad charity, prioritising pets over people and putting soldiers at risk.
The prime minister has denied intervening, saying: "No, that's complete nonsense."
However, animal rights campaigner Dominic Dyer insisted the prime minister was involved, telling the BBC he had contacted the PM's wife, Carrie Johnson, to lobby on the issue - saying she would have given him a "hard time about it" - and that he had "forced the prime minister's arm".
Dominic Raab was foreign secretary during the evacuation from Afghanistan.
He told the BBC lessons would be learned but the UK did a good job in Afghanistan when compared to other countries.
He said 15,000 people were evacuated by the UK from Afghanistan in two weeks which he said was "the biggest operation in living memory" and a larger number than any nation except the US.
Criticism of his decision-making was from a "relatively junior desk officer", he said, adding that the main challenges were in verifying the identities of applicants on the ground and safely escorting them to the airport in Kabul, not in making decisions from Whitehall.
He described other criticisms as "rather dislocated from the operational pressures and conditions".
What are the whistleblower's allegations?
Raphael Marshall, a former senior desk officer at the foreign office, has given
written evidence to the committee in which he made a number of criticisms of
how the evacuation from Afghanistan was handled.
Here are his main allegations:
Only 5% of the 150,000 people who requested
help received any
Nobody in the team dealing
with requests had studied, had any detailed knowledge of Afghanistan, or
had ever worked there
No one spoke any Afghan
languages, with calls to people asking for help conducted in English
Decisions about who to
rescue were arbitrary, and thousands of emails pleading for assistance
were not even read
The IT system was
dysfunctional, with eight soldiers drafted in to help left sharing one
computer
Dominic Raab was slow to
make decisions on difficult cases and did not fully understand the
situation
Animals from the Nowzad
charity run by a former Marine were not in danger and evacuating them was
at the direct expense of people at risk of death
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the Foreign
Affairs Committee inquiry into the evacuation effort from Afghanistan and the
withdrawal of international forces from the country.
The government has come under criticism for how the
evacuation was carried out and a foreign office whistle-blower has already told
the committee the UK’s handling of events was dysfunctional and chaotic.
MPs will be putting questions to:
Philip Barton, the most senior civil servant in the foreign
office
Nigel Casey, the PM’s special representative for Afghanistan
and Pakistan
Laurie Bristow, the former British ambassador to Afghanistan
