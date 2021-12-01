If you cast your minds back to last week, the government narrowly succeeded in getting MPs to back its social care cap for England, despite a significant Tory rebellion.
The Commons endorsed plans announced to exclude means-tested council support payments from a new £86,000 lifetime limit on costs,
However, 19 Conservative MPs voted against the proposal and it is believed 28 more refused to vote for it and abstained instead.
Labour and other opposition parties rejected the plan, arguing that poorer people would lose out from the change.
But Boris Johnson has insisted it is more generous than the current system, and still managed to pass the plan thanks to his large majority.
If you'd like to read more about the controversy in the commons over the social care plans, click here.
Hunt: Government plan does not give confidence
Conservative MP - and former health secretary - Jeremy Hunt praises the social care cap, which he says will make a big difference to many people.
However, he says the government's plan "doesn't really give confidence in two crucial areas".
Firstly, he says local authorities "barely" have enough money to provide social care.
Secondly, he says it is "hard to seen an end to the workforce crisis" in the social care sector.
Minister Gillian Keegan acknowledges the government's plan is "only a start", but says the government will offer more information about money for local councils in the local government finance settlement.
On staffing problems, she says: "We do need to invest in training and learning and provide career routes."
Labour: Is that it?
"Is that it?" asks Labour's Liz Kendall as she responds to the government statement.
She says the plan "utterly fails to deal with the immediate pressures facing social care".
"Where was the plan to end waiting lists for care... where was the long-term strategy to transform the pay and conditions of care workers," she asks.
"No wonder staff are leaving the sector in droves."
She says the government's white paper "falls woefully short of the mark".
Where will the money be spent?
In the Commons, the minister, Gillian Keegan, says the government's plans to introduce a Health and Social Care Levy were a "vital first step" in fixing the social care system.
She sets out the plan of action for the government, including £300m in housing investment to help people with minor repairs and changes to help independent living, increasing the upper limit.
She also sets out £150m for adoption of digital technology in the social care system.
Keegan adds that at least £500m will be spent on the social care workforce over the next few years, focusing on training for staff and mental health and wellbeing support.
How will the government pay for it?
Amid deep concerns over a growing funding shortfall for social care in England, the government announced a new tax in September, which it said would raise £12bn a year.
The Health and Social Care Levy will begin in April 2022 as a 1.25% rise in National Insurance.
From 2023, it will then become a separate tax on earned income.
As the name suggests, it won't just apply to social care, but will also go towards fixing the funding gap in the NHS, caused by dealing with the treatment backlogs created by Covid.
In fact, most of the money will go on this in the early stages, with more switching to social care over time.
The tax will apply UK-wide, and an extra 1.25% will also be charged on share dividends.
The administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, who oversee their own health and care policy, will receive an extra £2.2bn to spend on their services.
The government announced its plans for England in September, proposing:
People will no longer pay more than £86,000 towards their care during their lifetime, starting in October 2023
The £86,000 limit, or cap, will only cover personal care, such as help washing or dressing. It would not cover living costs such as food, energy bills or accommodation
After people reach the £86,000 cap, personal care will be paid for by local authorities
People with assets under £20,000 won't have to contribute to care costs (compared with £14,250 now). However, they might have to contribute from their income. Assets are things you own - like a house or savings
Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 can get help towards costs from their local council. This is means-tested - so it depends on things like income and property
Minister: Social care reform plans 'ambitious'
Social Care Minister Gillian Keegan tells the Commons about the government's "ambitious" proposals for social care reform.
The Tory MP says the 10-year plan is a "product" of years of work and thanks those who have been involved in developing them.
She adds those people who need care and social care workers "deserve a system that works for them".
Keegan adds successive governments have "ducked" reforms to the system over the years, but says the current one is determined to fix it.
Commons moves to social care plan
Social Care Minister Gillian Keegan has taken to the dispatch box to give more detail on the government's social care reforms.
Stay with us for more detail.
A political attack too hard to resist
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The story of Downing Street Christmas parties comes at a moment while we are in limbo about this new variant of Covid and unsure about how serious it might be.
Families around the country are thinking what might the impact be on people's plans for the next few weeks of their lives.
And of course that brings back memories of what happened last year , when there were weeks of promises from the government - then suddenly a very significant about turn, saying sorry, after all the festivities are basically being called off.
In that context, that front page story in the Mirror alleging there was a traditional Christmas knees up in No 10 becomes something that was a political attack too hard to resist for both the Labour and SNP leaders.
And Boris Johnsons non-denial in the Commons was actually rather deafening.
Miliband: Heart-breaking stories from Storm Arwen
Back in the Commons on Storm Arwen, Labour's Ed Miliband responds to Kwasi Kwarteng citing "heartbreaking stories" of people left without power, water or light, as well as people unable to get through to helplines for answers.
He asks if the minister believes there is enough support for the most vulnerable people on the ground in northern England and Scotland and if he has considered bringing in the British armed forces to support people.
The shadow Climate Change secretary also asks for an estimate of how many people will be left without power and how long it will take to reconnect them.
Miliband says after devastating winter storms in 2013, it was "said at the time that lessons would be learned".
What happened at PMQs today?
Did you miss the main event? Don't worry, we can bring you the highlights!
The session was dominated by exchanges between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer over Covid - in particular the claim a Christmas party took place in Downing Street last year, when such get-togethers were against restrictions.
The PM said guidance was "followed completely", but the Labour leader accused him of "taking the British public for fools".
The leaders also clashed over the building of 40 new hospitals, as promised in the 2019 Conservative manifesto. Sir Keir said the PM regularly broke his promises, but Johnson said his opponent "drivels on incessantly".
In questions from other MPs, Johnson:
Was urged to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights
Said the government was looking at bringing in a pill to treat Covid
Denied a Labour MP's claim that the government was planning to revoke people's citizenship and deport them in response to minor offences
Agreed to discussions on adding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster to England's national curriculum
Minister promises storm-hit homes will see power restored 'in the next day or two'
Now PMQs has finished, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is making a statement on Storm Arwen.
He says he has been assured that the "overwhelming majority" who have seen their electricity hit will see power restored in the next day or two.
This has been "an extremely difficult week" for many MPs' constituents, he says.
He promises his department will be looking at ways to build "an even more resilient power system".
Stay with us for more analysis from PMQs and news from the upcoming statements in the Commons, including on social care.
Byrne: Add Hillsborough to national curriculum
Labour's Ian Byrne says the 97 victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster will next week receive the freedom of the city of Liverpool.
He adds that details of the disaster should be added to the national curriculum in England, arguing that the legacy of media "smears" against Liverpool FC fans can be countered "through the power of education".
Boris Johnson acknowledges that feelings in Liverpool "remain very raw" and that it is vital the lessons "should be properly learned".
He says a minister will discuss Byrne's idea with him.
And that ends Prime Minister's Questions for this week.
Labour MP: When is he coming for me?
Labour's Imran Hussain presses the PM on the government's plans to give the Home Office the ability revoke people's citizenship in its Immigration Bill.
The Bradford East MP says it means Home Secretary Priti Patel can deport people for "even the most minor offences" and criticises the government's "horrific track record" over their treatment of migrants, asking: "When is he coming for me"?
Boris Johnson angrily replies that Hussain should withdraw his "absolutely shameful" remarks, saying the borders bill does "nothing of the kind".
The PM adds the plan "helps us fight the evil gangs" transporting people across the channel on "unseaworthy boats", adding a "sensible Labour Party" should support it.
Davis: Covid pill can prevent vaccines arms race
Conservative David Davis hails the drug company Pfizer's "successful" trial of the Paxlovid pill as a treatment for Covid.
He asks whether this will be used to supplement vaccines and help stop an "arms race" of jabs.
The PM says the government has already invested in thousands of courses but that Paxlovid has yet to be cleared for UK use.
People will no longer pay more than £86,000 towards their care during their lifetime, starting in October 2023
-
The £86,000 limit, or cap, will only cover personal care, such as help washing or dressing. It would not cover living costs such as food, energy bills or accommodation
-
After people reach the £86,000 cap, personal care will be paid for by local authorities
-
People with assets under £20,000 won't have to contribute to care costs (compared with £14,250 now). However, they might have to contribute from their income. Assets are things you own - like a house or savings
-
Those with between £20,000 and £100,000 can get help towards costs from their local council. This is means-tested - so it depends on things like income and property
-
Was urged to withdraw the UK from the European Convention on Human Rights
-
Said the government was looking at bringing in a pill to treat Covid
-
Denied a Labour MP's claim that the government was planning to revoke people's citizenship and deport them in response to minor offences
-
Agreed to discussions on adding the 1989 Hillsborough disaster to England's national curriculum
