If you cast your minds back to last week, the government narrowly succeeded in getting MPs to back its social care cap for England, despite a significant Tory rebellion.

The Commons endorsed plans announced to exclude means-tested council support payments from a new £86,000 lifetime limit on costs,

However, 19 Conservative MPs voted against the proposal and it is believed 28 more refused to vote for it and abstained instead.

Labour and other opposition parties rejected the plan, arguing that poorer people would lose out from the change.

But Boris Johnson has insisted it is more generous than the current system, and still managed to pass the plan thanks to his large majority.

