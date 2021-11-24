UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is making a statement on whether babies are allowed in the chamber.

He says it is "extremely important" that parents of new children are able to participate in debates and that the advice given to Labour's Stella Creasy was correct and reflected current rules.

However, he says rules have to be seen in context and change with the times.

Sir Lindsay tells MPs he has asked the chair of the procedure committee to look into the matter and bring forward recommendations.