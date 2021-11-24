Live
Johnson to face Starmer amid leadership criticism
Johnson is on great form, says deputy | MPs back change to social care funding cost cap in England | Follow PMQs on BBC Parliament and on Twitter
Edited by Jennifer Scott
Commons Speaker addresses baby debate
Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle is making a statement on whether babies are allowed in the chamber.
He says it is "extremely important" that parents of new children are able to participate in debates and that the advice given to Labour's Stella Creasy was correct and reflected current rules.
However, he says rules have to be seen in context and change with the times.
Sir Lindsay tells MPs he has asked the chair of the procedure committee to look into the matter and bring forward recommendations.
WATCH: MP 'baffled' that babies aren't allowed in Commons
Do babies and Parliament mix?
Another topic expected to come up in Parliament today is whether MPs should be allowed to bring their babies into the Commons or Westminster Hall (the smaller debating chamber).
Labour's Stella Creasy was told she broke the rules by bringing her three-month-old son with her to a debate in Westminster Hall on Tuesday.
Creasy said the rule was "news to me", adding: "It has to be possible for politics and parenting to mix."
We are expecting Speaker Lindsay Hoyle to make a statement on this at around 11:30 GMT, before Commons business begins.
You can read more about this story here.
Social care rebellion
Johnson is also facing questions on policy from inside the Commons, with MPs from his own backbenches concerned about his plans for social care funding.
The government announced a new system in September, which will include an £86,000 lifetime cap on care costs to come in from October 2023.
But further detail was revealed last week, showing means-tested council support payments would not count towards the figure - something charities have warned will unfairly hit the less well-off.
MPs backed the plan in the Commons on Monday, but it was a narrow victory for the government, with a significant rebellion from Tory MPs.
And BBC chief political correspondent Adam Fleming says some of those rebels are meeting with members from the House of Lords to see what they can do at the plan's next parliamentary stage.
This story isn't over yet...
Is everything OK for Boris Johnson?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Boris Johnson said his speech to the CBI conference had "gone over well".
Really?
The prime minister has always played up the characteristics that set him apart from most politicians: gags, gaffes, informality, a shirt that's not quite tucked in.
Given where he's ended up, with a historic majority, it hasn't exactly served him badly.
Indeed for his backers it's precisely that personality that appeals to so many voters - he's not the same as the grey, managerial class of politician which provokes so many cries of "they're all the same".
But was his rambling appearance at the lectern on Monday any different?
Everyone can have a bad day at the office, of course. And on a different occasion the Tories might have been able to laugh off what happened.
But being asked how you are is not the kind of question that any prime minister would want to be posed.
Read more from Laura here.
What happened in that speech?
Appearing before the CBI's annual conference is part and parcel of the job of prime minister.
It is a chance for the PM to lay out their vision to business leaders, and how they plan to support British firms.
But rather than focusing on his green industrial revolution, all the talk after Boris Johnson's appearance on Monday centred around Peppa Pig, not to mention the Lenin quotes, car impressions and an awkward 21 seconds of apologies and shuffled papers when he lost his place.
Opposition parties called the speech "shambolic" - a word echoed by one senior Downing Street source.
But Deputy PM Dominic Raab told the BBC this morning that his boss was on "great form" and praised his "Tiggerish character".
We will be surprised if this doesn't emerge during the questions Johnson faces from MPs.
Good morning
Winter has come to Westminster, but fear not - we are ready to spring into action to bring you all the updates from today's Prime Minister's Questions.
This week's exchanges between Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer come at a rocky time for the PM, following rows over MPs' conduct, social care rebellions, and that Peppa Pig speech.
It is sure to be a feisty one, so stay with us for news and analysis from the Commons.