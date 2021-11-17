The government has reduced the amount it spends on overseas aid (which it refers to as Official Development Assistance or ODA) from 0.7% of GNI (a measure of the size of the economy) to 0.5%.

The prime minister told the liaison committee that in spite of that cut: “We’re still spending £10bn in ODA this year… we are the third largest ODA donor in the G7 as a percentage of GNI.”

The UK’s spending on ODA is actually likely to be closer to £11bn this year.

The UK is indeed expected to be the third biggest spender on ODA (as a percentage of GNI) in the G7 group of big, industrialised economies this year, behind Germany and France.

Last year the UK was in second place, ahead of France.

