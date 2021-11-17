The debate on MPs' second jobs has come to an end and the voting is beginning.
MPs will first vote on Labour's proposal.
Their motion would order the standards committee to design rules by 31 January aimed at banning MPs from working as political consultants.
Their motion also ensures MPs would get a vote on bringing in these rules, shortly after the committee publishes its recommendations.
Johnson 'looked weak and sounded weak', says Tory MP
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
After PMQs and the Liaison Committee, the PM then went to face his own MPs at the 1922 committee - one texts to say, he "looked weak and sounded weak" and "authority is evaporating".
Other MPs leaving the meeting of Tories where the PM was speaking: "He needs a lemsip", "excellent", "muted" and "fair to say it's been a rough couple of weeks".
What are MPs debating tonight?
ParliamentLive.TVCopyright: ParliamentLive.TV
The House of Commons is currently debating Labour and Conservative plans to change the system of rules on MPs' second jobs. And they're both fairly complex.
Labour's motion would order Parliament's standards committee to draw up new rules by 31 January, designed to bring in a ban on MPs working as political consultants.
The motion also says that, if the government doesn't grant MPs a vote on these new rules within 15 days of that date, backbench MPs would get the power to force one.
But the government has proposed an alternative plan.
Its amendment to the motion would still see the committee coming up with recommendations by the same date - 31 January - but what happens next is left unclear.
The votes are expected soon.
Companies offer gifts, dinners and trips for influence, says MP
BBCCopyright: BBC
Labour MP Zarah Sultana talks about her surprise on becoming an MP in 2019, and seeing the gifts and dinners that companies lavish on parliamentarians to influence them.
One of them was Heathrow Airport, which sent a food hamper to encourage MPs to vote for a third runway, she says.
"I was surprised to walk down corridor where big businesses host
dinners for MPs. Over a glass of fine wine and a big meal, they extend their influence," she says.
Quoting a quip by former Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner, she says fact-finding missions paid for by business are always to destinations like the Bahamas in winter - not Greenland.
MPs are already in the UK's top 5% of earners, but for some that is not enough, Sultana says.
The current rules on MPs' second jobs
UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRISCopyright: UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS
With both of the UK's largest political parties debating their plans to reform to the rules around what second roles MPs can hold, it might be a good time to remind ourselves what the existing system allows.
Currently MPs are allowed to take on a second role, as long as they are not a government minister.
They must publicly declare any additional income, along with gifts, donations and shareholdings over 15%.
Those who leave government must consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) about any jobs they want to take up in the two years after leaving. They are banned from lobbying the government for two years as well.
In addition, all MPs are "strictly forbidden" from being paid for "advocating a particular matter" in Parliament.
Conservative MP Danny Kruger says former colleague Owen Paterson - who has quit Parliament after being found to have broken rules on lobbying - is his friend.
He adds that Paterson has done "good service to the state" - but does not defend his actions on behalf of two companies that prompted the current row over second jobs.
Reality Check
How much did Starmer make for legal work while an MP?
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
At PMQs earlier, Boris Johnson repeatedly
referred to Sir Keir Starmer’s earnings as a lawyer and, in particular, money
he’d been paid by law firm Mishcon de Reya since he was elected to Parliament
in 2015.
Starmer's entries in the MPs' register of interests show he
was paid £7,060 by Mishcon de Reya for legal advice in December 2015, and £4,500 per month between June and September in 2016 for legal advice to
the Mishcon de Reya Academy, which provides training.
In total, Sir Keir has earned over £100,000 from his legal
work since becoming an MP, although none since he became Labour leader last year.
Some of the payments he has received have come from
sources that are not named in the register. Starmer says the sources of
those payments weren’t named to protect client confidentiality.
The Labour leader says he gave up his practising
certificate nearly two years ago, so he is no longer able to give legal advice.
What's still to come this evening?
After PMQs and a marathon questioning by senior MPs, Boris Johnson might have been hoping the day's parliamentary wrangling was over.
But debate over a Labour party motion on second jobs has been well under way for a couple of hours now.
The opposition day motion on standards in public life was called after Labour unveiled its plans to ban extra jobs for MPs - unless they are public service roles - on Tuesday.
But as the party announced the proposals, the prime minister revealed his own, echoing Labour's call - but one which the opposition described as merely a "watered down" version of their plan from the government.
Following the debate MPs will vote on the two plans, expected at around 19:00.
Meanwhile, back in the Commons, MPs continue to debate proposed changes to rules surrounding their ability to work second jobs.
Tory MP Mark Fletcher says recent headlines about MPs' second jobs "simply reinforce" what the public feels about politicians.
But he argues this is unfair and urges Labour and other opposition parties to "dial down the mud-slinging" against Conservatives.
You can read more on the current rules for MPs' second jobs here.
Highlights from a lengthy question session with the PM
That was lengthy session of the Liaison Committee.
Here are some of the highlights:
Boris Johnson told the committee he "regrets" the approach he took over the Owen Paterson case
He apologised for not wearing a mask during a recent hospital visit but said the moment "barely lasted 30 seconds"
On rape prosecutions, the prime minister said he was working "flat out" to improve conviction rates
Asked about violent pornography, Johnson argued that people - such as Wayne Couzens and terrorists - were "coarsened" by such material and that online giants should act
On the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, he said it was more "complicated" than simply paying a historic debt and that it breaks his heart he could not guarantee her release before Christmas
Finally on NHS pressures, the prime minister said there were "shortages" in "key areas"
Final Liaison Committee questioning of 2021 ends
The questioning of Boris Johnson has now ended, with chair Bernard Jenkin thanking the prime minister for his time and generosity in attending the Liaison Committee for the third and final time this year.
Johnson indignantly points out this is in fact the fourth time he has been grilled by the committee chairs, after a session was delayed from last year.
The PM adds he will see them in 2022 - a prospect he is no doubt relishing!
Thanks for sticking with us, we'll have a summary of the afternoon's events with you shortly.
Hunt pushes PM on plans to stem NHS staff vacancies
Parliamentlive.tvCopyright: Parliamentlive.tv
Jeremy Hunt, who is also a former health secretary, then asks about efforts to fill a vacancies in the NHS, which he says now stands at 93,000.
He asks whether the government will back a proposal to introduce independent estimates every year for the number of doctors that need to be recruited.
Boris Johnson says he is "happy to study" the idea, but the government has its own targets. He admits there are shortages in "many key areas".
We're working as hard as possible to secure Nazanin release - PM
Last but not least is Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP who chairs the Health and Social Care Committee.
The former foreign secretary asks about the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. He says Iran has linked her release to the UK's repayment of a historic debt - and asks whether only the UK will decide on this.
Boris Johnson says in an "ideal world" the UK would be able to resolve the issue by repaying the debt, but things are more "complicated" than that.
He adds that he continues to be "horrified" by how she has been treated and the government is working "as hard as we can" to secure her release.
He adds that it "breaks his heart" that he cannot guarantee, however, she will be home for Christmas.
Are you responsible for empty shelves, prime minister?
"Are you responsible for empty shelves in Supermarkets," asks MacNeil.
The PM says he is responsible for "trying to help improve supply chains".
He says the problem is caused by global factors such as a shortage of HGV drivers.
Has Brexit made it worse, asks the SNP MP.
"It is a pan-European problem," the PM replies adding that working conditions for HGV drivers should be improved.
Committee chair Bernard Jenkin jokes that he could renew his HGV licence if it would help.
PM asked about donors going to the House of Lords
Parliamentlive.tvCopyright: Parliamentlive.tv
MacNeil now asks if the Conservatives should stop sending big donors to the House of Lords.
Boris Johnson replies that "these are men and women who have contributed to public life".
He says until Labour gives up trade union money or parties are entirely publicly funded, we need to continue with the system by which public spirited people give donations to parties.
What will be the benefits of NZ and Australia trade deals?
Trade Committee chair Angus MacNeil (an SNP MP) asks if trade deals with New Zealand and Australia will make up for trade lost following Brexit.
Johnson says the deals will offer good opportunities for Scottish beef and whisky producers.
"Numbers," demands MacNeil.
The PM accuses the SNP of having been "against every free trade deal ever done".
PM grilled over defence spending in context of rising threat
Parlimentlive.tvCopyright: Parlimentlive.tv
In a question about security and rising threats posed by Russia and climate change, Tobias Ellwood asks if defence spending is "out of date" and should be increased to 3% of the Budget.
The prime minister pushes back and defends the current spending level after Ellwood challenges him further on cuts to the British military.
Ellwood passionately makes the case that funding cuts, troop and equipment reductions are wrong at a time "when bigger threats are coming over the horizon".
Boris Johnson says: "I think our investments in new technology are absolutely indispensable to our ability to fight wars of the 21st Century.
"And I don't think that going back to a 1940s-style approach will serve us."
Reality Check
What’s happening to overseas aid?
The government has reduced the
amount it spends on overseas aid (which it refers to as Official Development
Assistance or ODA) from 0.7% of GNI (a measure of the size of the economy) to
0.5%.
The
prime minister told the liaison committee that in spite of that cut: “We’re
still spending £10bn in ODA this year… we are the third largest ODA donor in
the G7 as a percentage of GNI.”
The
UK’s spending on ODA is actually likely to be closer to £11bn this year.
The
UK is indeed expected to be the third biggest spender on ODA (as a percentage
of GNI) in the G7 group of big, industrialised economies this year, behind
Germany and France.
Last
year the UK was in second place, ahead of France.
You
can read more about UK aid spending cuts here.
BBCCopyright: BBC
PM quizzed on support in Eastern Europe amid Russian threat
Tobias Ellwood moves on to ask the prime minister what military assistance can be provided to the Ukraine and Poland deter the threat of Russia.
Boris Johnson responds by answering the two cases are very different, as Poland has backing as part of the NATO alliance - which Ukraine does not.
"What we've got to do is make sure everybody understands the cost of miscalculation on the borders," the PM says.
UK should be more ruthless tackling online radicalisation - PM
Chair of the Defence Committee and Tory MP Tobias Ellwood asks if the government should be doing more to tackle online radicalisation.
Boris Johnson says there is always more that can be done to combat extremist radicalisation.
He adds they must be "much more ruthless" at joining the dots together about people who are being radicalised, in order to prevent future terrorist attacks.
Live Reporting
Edited by Francesca Gillett
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ParliamentLive.TVCopyright: ParliamentLive.TV BBCCopyright: BBC UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRISCopyright: UK PARLIAMENT/ROGER HARRIS ParliamentLive.TVCopyright: ParliamentLive.TV PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
-
Boris Johnson told the committee he "regrets" the approach he took over the Owen Paterson case
-
He apologised for not wearing a mask during a recent hospital visit but said the moment "barely lasted 30 seconds"
-
On rape prosecutions, the prime minister said he was working "flat out" to improve conviction rates
-
Asked about violent pornography, Johnson argued that people - such as Wayne Couzens and terrorists - were "coarsened" by such material and that online giants should act
-
On the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, he said it was more "complicated" than simply paying a historic debt and that it breaks his heart he could not guarantee her release before Christmas
-
Finally on NHS pressures, the prime minister said there were "shortages" in "key areas"
Parliamentlive.tvCopyright: Parliamentlive.tv Parliamentlive.tvCopyright: Parliamentlive.tv Parlimentlive.tvCopyright: Parlimentlive.tv BBCCopyright: BBC
Voting begins on Labour's second jobs motion
The debate on MPs' second jobs has come to an end and the voting is beginning.
MPs will first vote on Labour's proposal.
Their motion would order the standards committee to design rules by 31 January aimed at banning MPs from working as political consultants.
Their motion also ensures MPs would get a vote on bringing in these rules, shortly after the committee publishes its recommendations.
Johnson 'looked weak and sounded weak', says Tory MP
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
After PMQs and the Liaison Committee, the PM then went to face his own MPs at the 1922 committee - one texts to say, he "looked weak and sounded weak" and "authority is evaporating".
Other MPs leaving the meeting of Tories where the PM was speaking: "He needs a lemsip", "excellent", "muted" and "fair to say it's been a rough couple of weeks".
What are MPs debating tonight?
The House of Commons is currently debating Labour and Conservative plans to change the system of rules on MPs' second jobs. And they're both fairly complex.
Labour's motion would order Parliament's standards committee to draw up new rules by 31 January, designed to bring in a ban on MPs working as political consultants.
The motion also says that, if the government doesn't grant MPs a vote on these new rules within 15 days of that date, backbench MPs would get the power to force one.
But the government has proposed an alternative plan.
Its amendment to the motion would still see the committee coming up with recommendations by the same date - 31 January - but what happens next is left unclear.
The votes are expected soon.
Companies offer gifts, dinners and trips for influence, says MP
Labour MP Zarah Sultana talks about her surprise on becoming an MP in 2019, and seeing the gifts and dinners that companies lavish on parliamentarians to influence them.
One of them was Heathrow Airport, which sent a food hamper to encourage MPs to vote for a third runway, she says.
"I was surprised to walk down corridor where big businesses host dinners for MPs. Over a glass of fine wine and a big meal, they extend their influence," she says.
Quoting a quip by former Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner, she says fact-finding missions paid for by business are always to destinations like the Bahamas in winter - not Greenland.
MPs are already in the UK's top 5% of earners, but for some that is not enough, Sultana says.
The current rules on MPs' second jobs
With both of the UK's largest political parties debating their plans to reform to the rules around what second roles MPs can hold, it might be a good time to remind ourselves what the existing system allows.
Currently MPs are allowed to take on a second role, as long as they are not a government minister.
They must publicly declare any additional income, along with gifts, donations and shareholdings over 15%.
Those who leave government must consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA) about any jobs they want to take up in the two years after leaving. They are banned from lobbying the government for two years as well.
In addition, all MPs are "strictly forbidden" from being paid for "advocating a particular matter" in Parliament.
Read more here.
Owen Paterson is my friend, says Tory MP
Conservative MP Danny Kruger says former colleague Owen Paterson - who has quit Parliament after being found to have broken rules on lobbying - is his friend.
He adds that Paterson has done "good service to the state" - but does not defend his actions on behalf of two companies that prompted the current row over second jobs.
Reality Check
How much did Starmer make for legal work while an MP?
At PMQs earlier, Boris Johnson repeatedly referred to Sir Keir Starmer’s earnings as a lawyer and, in particular, money he’d been paid by law firm Mishcon de Reya since he was elected to Parliament in 2015.
Starmer's entries in the MPs' register of interests show he was paid £7,060 by Mishcon de Reya for legal advice in December 2015, and £4,500 per month between June and September in 2016 for legal advice to the Mishcon de Reya Academy, which provides training.
In total, Sir Keir has earned over £100,000 from his legal work since becoming an MP, although none since he became Labour leader last year.
Some of the payments he has received have come from sources that are not named in the register. Starmer says the sources of those payments weren’t named to protect client confidentiality.
The Labour leader says he gave up his practising certificate nearly two years ago, so he is no longer able to give legal advice.
What's still to come this evening?
After PMQs and a marathon questioning by senior MPs, Boris Johnson might have been hoping the day's parliamentary wrangling was over.
But debate over a Labour party motion on second jobs has been well under way for a couple of hours now.
The opposition day motion on standards in public life was called after Labour unveiled its plans to ban extra jobs for MPs - unless they are public service roles - on Tuesday.
But as the party announced the proposals, the prime minister revealed his own, echoing Labour's call - but one which the opposition described as merely a "watered down" version of their plan from the government.
Following the debate MPs will vote on the two plans, expected at around 19:00.
Read more about what is happening in Westminster tonight here.
Dial down the mud-slinging, Tory MP urges
Meanwhile, back in the Commons, MPs continue to debate proposed changes to rules surrounding their ability to work second jobs.
Tory MP Mark Fletcher says recent headlines about MPs' second jobs "simply reinforce" what the public feels about politicians.
But he argues this is unfair and urges Labour and other opposition parties to "dial down the mud-slinging" against Conservatives.
You can read more on the current rules for MPs' second jobs here.
Highlights from a lengthy question session with the PM
That was lengthy session of the Liaison Committee.
Here are some of the highlights:
Final Liaison Committee questioning of 2021 ends
The questioning of Boris Johnson has now ended, with chair Bernard Jenkin thanking the prime minister for his time and generosity in attending the Liaison Committee for the third and final time this year.
Johnson indignantly points out this is in fact the fourth time he has been grilled by the committee chairs, after a session was delayed from last year.
The PM adds he will see them in 2022 - a prospect he is no doubt relishing!
Thanks for sticking with us, we'll have a summary of the afternoon's events with you shortly.
Hunt pushes PM on plans to stem NHS staff vacancies
Jeremy Hunt, who is also a former health secretary, then asks about efforts to fill a vacancies in the NHS, which he says now stands at 93,000.
He asks whether the government will back a proposal to introduce independent estimates every year for the number of doctors that need to be recruited.
Boris Johnson says he is "happy to study" the idea, but the government has its own targets. He admits there are shortages in "many key areas".
We're working as hard as possible to secure Nazanin release - PM
Last but not least is Jeremy Hunt, the Conservative MP who chairs the Health and Social Care Committee.
The former foreign secretary asks about the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. He says Iran has linked her release to the UK's repayment of a historic debt - and asks whether only the UK will decide on this.
Boris Johnson says in an "ideal world" the UK would be able to resolve the issue by repaying the debt, but things are more "complicated" than that.
He adds that he continues to be "horrified" by how she has been treated and the government is working "as hard as we can" to secure her release.
He adds that it "breaks his heart" that he cannot guarantee, however, she will be home for Christmas.
Are you responsible for empty shelves, prime minister?
"Are you responsible for empty shelves in Supermarkets," asks MacNeil.
The PM says he is responsible for "trying to help improve supply chains".
He says the problem is caused by global factors such as a shortage of HGV drivers.
Has Brexit made it worse, asks the SNP MP.
"It is a pan-European problem," the PM replies adding that working conditions for HGV drivers should be improved.
Committee chair Bernard Jenkin jokes that he could renew his HGV licence if it would help.
PM asked about donors going to the House of Lords
MacNeil now asks if the Conservatives should stop sending big donors to the House of Lords.
Boris Johnson replies that "these are men and women who have contributed to public life".
He says until Labour gives up trade union money or parties are entirely publicly funded, we need to continue with the system by which public spirited people give donations to parties.
What will be the benefits of NZ and Australia trade deals?
Trade Committee chair Angus MacNeil (an SNP MP) asks if trade deals with New Zealand and Australia will make up for trade lost following Brexit.
Johnson says the deals will offer good opportunities for Scottish beef and whisky producers.
"Numbers," demands MacNeil.
The PM accuses the SNP of having been "against every free trade deal ever done".
PM grilled over defence spending in context of rising threat
In a question about security and rising threats posed by Russia and climate change, Tobias Ellwood asks if defence spending is "out of date" and should be increased to 3% of the Budget.
The prime minister pushes back and defends the current spending level after Ellwood challenges him further on cuts to the British military.
Ellwood passionately makes the case that funding cuts, troop and equipment reductions are wrong at a time "when bigger threats are coming over the horizon".
Boris Johnson says: "I think our investments in new technology are absolutely indispensable to our ability to fight wars of the 21st Century.
"And I don't think that going back to a 1940s-style approach will serve us."
Reality Check
What’s happening to overseas aid?
The government has reduced the amount it spends on overseas aid (which it refers to as Official Development Assistance or ODA) from 0.7% of GNI (a measure of the size of the economy) to 0.5%.
The prime minister told the liaison committee that in spite of that cut: “We’re still spending £10bn in ODA this year… we are the third largest ODA donor in the G7 as a percentage of GNI.”
The UK’s spending on ODA is actually likely to be closer to £11bn this year.
The UK is indeed expected to be the third biggest spender on ODA (as a percentage of GNI) in the G7 group of big, industrialised economies this year, behind Germany and France.
Last year the UK was in second place, ahead of France.
You can read more about UK aid spending cuts here.
PM quizzed on support in Eastern Europe amid Russian threat
Tobias Ellwood moves on to ask the prime minister what military assistance can be provided to the Ukraine and Poland deter the threat of Russia.
Boris Johnson responds by answering the two cases are very different, as Poland has backing as part of the NATO alliance - which Ukraine does not.
"What we've got to do is make sure everybody understands the cost of miscalculation on the borders," the PM says.
UK should be more ruthless tackling online radicalisation - PM
Chair of the Defence Committee and Tory MP Tobias Ellwood asks if the government should be doing more to tackle online radicalisation.
Boris Johnson says there is always more that can be done to combat extremist radicalisation.
He adds they must be "much more ruthless" at joining the dots together about people who are being radicalised, in order to prevent future terrorist attacks.