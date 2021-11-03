PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Throughout PMQs and this afternoon's debate, many will be looking to see how many MPs are masked up.

MPs and Lords have been asked to start wearing face masks again around Parliament buildings due to a spike in cases in the estate.

Face coverings are already mandatory for Houses of Parliament staff, but it is up to individual MPs as to whether or not they wear them.

The House of Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has urged MPs to "pull together" to stop further infections.

Before the rule change, most opposition MPs have been wearing masks, but the majority of Conservative MPs have not.

It will be interesting to see if there is any difference after Sir Lindsay's pleas...