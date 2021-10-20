It’s the first PMQs since Parliament took its annual break
for the party conference season.
The mood has been sombre this week, with MPs paying tribute to two MPs who have died since the Commons last sat - Sir David Amess, who was killed on Friday, and James Brokenshire.
It’s likely that MPs will continue to pay tributes throughout today,
but also discuss some of the issues that have been raised in the wake of his death - including concerns for MPs' safety and the amount of abuse politicians face
online.
Since MPs marked Sir David’s death on Monday, there have been
calls to add new measures to the government’s own draft Online Safety Bill.
It’s possible that this - and tackling online abuse - will be put to the
prime minister by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
The government also faces pressure today from health leaders to
implement further Covid restrictions in England as hospitalisations, deaths and
Covid cases are rising.
MPs to pay tribute to James Brokenshire
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Immediately after PMQs, MPs will pay tribute to James Brokenshire, the Tory MP and former Northern Ireland secretary who died earlier this month after a long battle with lung cancer.
After the tributes, Labour's Harriet Harman will ask an urgent question on sexual misconduct in the Metropolitan Police "and in the police generally".
Her question will be answered by a minister from the Home Office.
COP26: Can the UK meet its net-zero target, and what does it mean?
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
With just under two weeks to go until the UK hosts the global
COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, MPs could look to raise the government’s plans
to get to net-zero by 2050.
This week the government published a raft of documents in this area, including a strategy for replacing gas boilers for heating buildings, and a Treasury analysis of what net-zero measures could cost.
Net zero is the point at which the country is
taking as much of these climate-changing gases out of the atmosphere as it is
putting in.
Our colleagues at BBC Reality Check have been
looking at whether the UK is on track to meet its target.
Live Reporting
Edited by Johanna Howitt
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media Analysis Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
The NHS Confederation,
which represents health service organisations, has called for new restrictions to be introduced in England immediately, in the face of rising Covid cases. It says there is a risk of the country stumbling into a winter
crisis for the NHS
-
Business
Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said there are no plans to introduce new
restrictions, but the government is looking at the data on an hourly basis
-
A UN report says oil,
gas and coal producing nations - including the UK - aim to extract more fossil
fuel up to 2030 than is compatible with keeping global temperatures at safe
levels
-
Managers running care
services, supporting people in the community in England, say staff shortages are so acute they're having to make difficult decisions about who they can help. It's estimated that nearly five
thousand requests for help have been turned down in the past six weeks
Will new laws tackle social media abuse of MPs?
During tributes to Sir David Amess on Monday, MPs called for tougher measures to tackle online abuse.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government's Online Safety Bill would offer an opportunity for all MPs to come together to close "the corrosive space online where we see just dreadful behaviour".
But what measures does the draft legislation provide to tackle the threats and abuse? And should more be added to address the toxicity politicians face on social media?
Jennifer Scott has been looking at the bill and whether its proposals will work.
What might come up at PMQs?
Ione Wells
Political correspondent
It’s the first PMQs since Parliament took its annual break for the party conference season.
The mood has been sombre this week, with MPs paying tribute to two MPs who have died since the Commons last sat - Sir David Amess, who was killed on Friday, and James Brokenshire.
It’s likely that MPs will continue to pay tributes throughout today, but also discuss some of the issues that have been raised in the wake of his death - including concerns for MPs' safety and the amount of abuse politicians face online.
Since MPs marked Sir David’s death on Monday, there have been calls to add new measures to the government’s own draft Online Safety Bill.
It’s possible that this - and tackling online abuse - will be put to the prime minister by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
The government also faces pressure today from health leaders to implement further Covid restrictions in England as hospitalisations, deaths and Covid cases are rising.
MPs to pay tribute to James Brokenshire
Immediately after PMQs, MPs will pay tribute to James Brokenshire, the Tory MP and former Northern Ireland secretary who died earlier this month after a long battle with lung cancer.
After the tributes, Labour's Harriet Harman will ask an urgent question on sexual misconduct in the Metropolitan Police "and in the police generally".
Her question will be answered by a minister from the Home Office.
COP26: Can the UK meet its net-zero target, and what does it mean?
With just under two weeks to go until the UK hosts the global COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, MPs could look to raise the government’s plans to get to net-zero by 2050.
This week the government published a raft of documents in this area, including a strategy for replacing gas boilers for heating buildings, and a Treasury analysis of what net-zero measures could cost.
Net zero is the point at which the country is taking as much of these climate-changing gases out of the atmosphere as it is putting in.
Our colleagues at BBC Reality Check have been looking at whether the UK is on track to meet its target.
Read more here
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our coverage of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
There are lots of news stories that MPs could look to raise with Boris Johnson from midday: