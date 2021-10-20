It’s the first PMQs since Parliament took its annual break for the party conference season.

The mood has been sombre this week, with MPs paying tribute to two MPs who have died since the Commons last sat - Sir David Amess, who was killed on Friday, and James Brokenshire.

It’s likely that MPs will continue to pay tributes throughout today, but also discuss some of the issues that have been raised in the wake of his death - including concerns for MPs' safety and the amount of abuse politicians face online.

Since MPs marked Sir David’s death on Monday, there have been calls to add new measures to the government’s own draft Online Safety Bill.

It’s possible that this - and tackling online abuse - will be put to the prime minister by the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The government also faces pressure today from health leaders to implement further Covid restrictions in England as hospitalisations, deaths and Covid cases are rising.