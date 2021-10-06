Boris Johnson
Live

Johnson pledges high-wage, high-skill economy

We have the guts to change the UK, claims Johnson | PM's sunny outlook risks looking out of touch

  1. Analysis

    What will be in the PM’s speech?

    Nick Eardley

    Political correspondent

    Boris Johnson preparing his speech in his hotel room on Tuesday
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Boris Johnson preparing his speech in his hotel room on Tuesday

    There are some underlying tensions between what's going on in this conference and what's happening in parts of the country.

    Boris Johnson is trying to sell a new economic vision - his post-Brexit realignment.

    Gone, the PM says, is mass immigration, to be replaced with higher wages and better conditions to encourage people into key sectors.

    What's happening just now, says Mr Johnson, is stresses and strains after the pandemic.

    But for many people life feels a bit uncertain. Costs are rising. Inflation is a worry. Universal credit is being reduced for millions.

    There are fears in the Conservative Party too about the cost of living over winter.

    So while Mr Johnson sells his economic plan for the future, many will want assurances about the next few weeks and months.

  2. Tory faithful wait for Johnson's speech

    Delegates have started queuing ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Delegates have started queuing ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    The leader's speech on the final day of the party conference is a big moment for the party and Boris Johnson.

    The prime minister will use his keynote address to accuse his predecessors of not having the "guts" to tackle underlying issues in society and the economy.

    Against a backdrop of disruption in the supply chain and concerns over the cost of living, Boris Johnson will tell his party the government is embarking on a change of economic direction which is long overdue.

    Read our full preview here.

  3. Good morning

    Conservative logo
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage.

    Boris Johnson will address the Conservative party conference at 11:30 BST.

    The prime minister's speech is his first to the massed Conservative faithful since before the coronavirus pandemic.

    Johnson is expected to promise that his government will show more "guts" than any before as it works to deal with issues facing society and the economy.

    We’ll bring the speech to you live as it happens, with analysis from our political correspondent Nick Eardley, and the BBC Reality Check team.

    And we’ll keep an eye on what’s happening behind the cameras, in the conference hall.

    Thanks for joining us.

