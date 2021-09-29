Live
Starmer to deliver pivotal speech to Labour conference
Labour conference: Starmer promises to get Labour back in business | I'll get Labour back in business, promises Starmer
Starmer: Winning election more important than party unity
Sir Keir Starmer has said winning the next election is more important than party unity.
Rows with left-wingers angry over the direction he is taking the party have dominated Labour's annual conference.
But Sir Keir told the BBC Labour had to change to avoid losing a fifth general election in a row.
He said he came into politics "to go into government to change millions of lives", not "lose and then tweet about it".
In an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, the Labour leader called on "every single Labour Party member and supporter" to have the same focus on the ballot box as he did.
You can watch the interview in full below.
What can we expect from the speech?
We expect Sir Keir to speak for around an hour. He will deliver it, in the tried-and-tested manner, from behind a lectern with an autocue in front of him.
However, if the presentation is traditional, his aides are promising a new approach to the content, with “personal” speech more optimistic in tone than recent years.
We are also expecting some policy announcements. Overnight, he unveiled pledges to train thousands of teachers and cut waiting times for mental health services.
It will also be interesting to see how he approaches the issues that has dominated the political week, and attacks the government over the fuel shortages at petrol stations.
Read more here.
Labour waits for Starmer speech
The leader's speech on the final day of the Labour party conference is a big moment for the party and Keir Starmer.
It's the first time he will deliver an address to the party faithful in person because of Covid restrictions since he took over in April last year.
He will want to set out his vision for the future of the party and the country, and move on from some of the infighting and procedural wrangles that have threatened to overshadow the five-day get-together in Brighton.
We’ll be bringing you all the build-up here ahead of the speech at midday.
Keir Starmer will address the Labour party conference at 12:00 BST.
It’s the first time Starmer has addressed the party in person as leader.
He has been under pressure to unite his party and set out a vision that appeals to voters that have turned away from Labour.
We’ll bring the speech to you live as it happens, with analysis from our political correspondent Iain Watson.
And we’ll keep an eye on what’s happening behind the cameras, in the conference hall.
Thanks for joining us.