Sir Keir Starmer has said winning the next election is more important than party unity.

Rows with left-wingers angry over the direction he is taking the party have dominated Labour's annual conference.

But Sir Keir told the BBC Labour had to change to avoid losing a fifth general election in a row.

He said he came into politics "to go into government to change millions of lives", not "lose and then tweet about it".

In an interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, the Labour leader called on "every single Labour Party member and supporter" to have the same focus on the ballot box as he did.

