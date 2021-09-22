Gas prices crisis: MPs examine rising household bills

HoC Copyright: HoC Ofgem's chief executive, Jonathan Brearley is giving evidence by video link Image caption: Ofgem's chief executive, Jonathan Brearley is giving evidence by video link

Energy regulator, Ofgem's chief executive, Jonathan Brearley, has started answering questions from MPs on the Business Select Committee.

He's asked if he agrees with the PM's claim that the increase in gas prices will only be temporary.

He says "it's extremely difficult to predict the future of the gas price" because there have been some "unprecedented changes over the last few months" in terms of cost.

This is due to an increase in international demand and potentially some issues around supply he says

Ofgem is making sure it has arrangements in place to cover any scenario, he adds.

He says the industry has face a "six-times change" in the gas price. He says Ofgem is making sure it plans for "all scenarios" and it has the right systems in place.