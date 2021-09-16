BBC Copyright: BBC Boris Johnson is delivering his statement, flanked by his new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Ben Wallace, the defence secretary Image caption: Boris Johnson is delivering his statement, flanked by his new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, and Ben Wallace, the defence secretary

The prime minister is delivering a statement to the House of Commons on a UK, US and Australia security pact.

The three allies said they would be working together to enable the Australian navy to acquire for the first time a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, in a move designed to check Beijing's growing power in the Indo-Pacific region.

It was announced in a joint statement yesterday by Boris Johnson, US president Joe Biden and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison.