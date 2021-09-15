PMQs
Live

Johnson faces PMQs amid reshuffle rumours

NHS pressure would trigger Covid Plan B - minister | Price rises see record jump as food costs soar

Arryn Moy, Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon and Edited by Johanna Howitt

All times stated are UK

  2. Good morning

    Boris Johnson chairing the weekly cabinet meeting inside the Cabinet Room of No10 last week
    Copyright: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street
    Image caption: Boris Johnson chairing the weekly cabinet meeting inside No10 last week

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.

    Prime Minister’s Questions kicks off as usual at 12:00 BST.

    We’ll bring you all the developments as they happen.

    But it may not be the main business of the day - Westminster is buzzing with rumours that Boris Johnson is about to reshuffle his ministerial team.

    We’ll have our eyes and ears wide open in the Commons' corridors to see if we can spot any movement today.

    Do stay with us.

