Johnson faces PMQs amid reshuffle rumours

Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street Copyright: Andrew Parsons / No 10 Downing Street Boris Johnson chairing the weekly cabinet meeting inside No10 last week Image caption: Boris Johnson chairing the weekly cabinet meeting inside No10 last week

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.

Prime Minister’s Questions kicks off as usual at 12:00 BST.

We’ll bring you all the developments as they happen.

But it may not be the main business of the day - Westminster is buzzing with rumours that Boris Johnson is about to reshuffle his ministerial team.

We’ll have our eyes and ears wide open in the Commons' corridors to see if we can spot any movement today.

Do stay with us.