Campaigners share experience of online hate and racism

Social media firms 'failing to act' on anti-vax misinformation
Conservative MP Damian Collins, who chairs the committee, begins by asking Mr Ahmed about the sources of conspiracy theories online about Covid vaccines.
He replies that social media companies are "failing to act on anti-vaccine lies". He also says the companies have failed to act on racism directed at sportspeople and "misinformation" about US elections.
On anti-vaccination information specifically, he says a small number of accounts are responsible for a large share of the misinformation on the internet.
He also says a recent decision from Facebook to downgrade news and promote groups from users' feeds means many people's experience of the platform has been "infiltrated by bad actors".
Imran Ahmed, CEO of the think tank the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
Hate has begun his evidence.
What about free speech?
A new campaign has said that the draft Online Safety Bill harms free speech and hands policing the internet to Silicon Valley.
The "Legal to Say. Legal to Type" campaign says if it becomes law, US tech firms would gain too much power.
The draft bill places new duties on social media firms to remove harmful or illegal content.
Minister say the companies should have safeguards to ensure freedom of speech.
This morning, they are taking evidence from campaigners against racism and online abuse.
The session will begin at 09:45 BST with evidence from Imran Ahmed. He is the CEO on the Centre for Countering Digital Hate. He's expected to tell the committee why he thinks the government's proposals don't go far enough.
At 10:45 former England captain Rio Ferdinand will discuss online racism against footballers.
He'll be joined by the chair of Kick It Out Sanjay Bhandari, and Edleen John from the FA.
Then ending the session, from 11:30 Nancy Kelley the SEO of Stonewall and Danny Stone MBE, the Director of the Antisemitism Policy Trust will
share their views on how anti-LGBT and
antisemitism online hate.
Ex-footballers honest conversation about online abuse and racism
In April, football clubs, players, athletes and a number of sporting bodies held a four-day boycott of social media in an attempt to tackle abuse and discrimination on their platforms.
Match of the Day pundits and friends Ian Wright and Alan Shearer sat down to share an open and honest conversation about the impact of online racist abuse on those who receive it.
What is the Online Safety Bill?
The bill would place new duties on social media firms to remove harmful content, including racist posts but also including images of child abuse, terrorism, and posts relating to suicide.
It would give the government new powers to enforce the rules, including powers to issue larger fines for social media platforms and even potentially restrict access to them.
First conceived by Theresa May's government in April 2019, the bill is still in draft form and is undergoing scrutiny from MPs before starting its journey into law.
Some campaigners say the plans will lead to censorship, while others - including the Labour Party - warn fines do not go far enough.
Labour has suggested it will push to introduce criminal sanctions for senior executives at tech companies who fail to enforce rules on abuse.
Welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.
A joint committee of MPs and Peers are examining the government's Online Safety Bill.
This morning, they are taking evidence from campaigners against racism and online abuse.
The session will begin at 09:45 BST with evidence from Imran Ahmed. He is the CEO on the Centre for Countering Digital Hate. He's expected to tell the committee why he thinks the government's proposals don't go far enough.
At 10:45 former England captain Rio Ferdinand will discuss online racism against footballers.
He'll be joined by the chair of Kick It Out Sanjay Bhandari, and Edleen John from the FA.
Then ending the session, from 11:30 Nancy Kelley the SEO of Stonewall and Danny Stone MBE, the Director of the Antisemitism Policy Trust will share their views on how anti-LGBT and antisemitism online hate.
