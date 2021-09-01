Dominic Raab grilled by MPs on Afghan withdrawal

As the foreign secretary prepares to face MPs, what questions can we expect him to be asked about his handling of the UK's withdrawal from Afghanistan?

One of the key issues is: how many people have been left behind?

Mr Raab has said it is difficult to put a number on how many didn't make it out of the country before evacuation flights stopped - but he has dismissed suggestions there could be as many as 7,000 eligible Afghans stranded in the country.

There are question marks over how the UK will process resettlement claims from Afghans who make it to neighbouring countries by land.

Will people have to risk making a potentially dangerous journey out of Afghanistan before they know if they are eligible to move to the UK?

Expect him to be probed too on whether the UK's intelligence was flawed about the speed at which the Afghan government would collapse - he has already said the assessment was "clearly wrong".

He's likely to face more difficult questions about his personal behaviour and whether he should have returned from holiday sooner as the Taliban advanced on Kabul.

He's admitted that "with hindsight" he would not have gone away, but dismissed suggestions he was "lounging on the beach" as nonsense.