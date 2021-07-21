Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Later today, Lord Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator for the UK, will outline to the Lords how the government wants to overhaul theNorthern Ireland Protocol.

Since its introduction, it has caused supply issues in Northern Ireland, leading to some areas experiencing food shortages.

The Protocol helps prevent the need for checks on the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Lord Frost says the deal is unfair and unsustainable.

The Protocol was negotiated by Lord Frost, but it’s expected he will say the terms need to be radically changed.