Boris Johnson faces Prime Minister's Questions

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says putting an England shirt on over a suit and tie, while not condemning the racism experienced by players is a "travesty".

Sir Keir then turns to a "blanket amnesty" to no longer prosecuting veterans who have committed crimes in Northern Ireland is wrong. He says "any discussion has to start with the victims" and adds that "politicians in London can't simply just draw a line" under terrorism offences.

Boris Johnson says all MPs will acknowledge the suffering of those who lost loved ones in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

The proposals that are being brought forward are "measured and balanced" he states.

He says there is a "sad fact" that there are "many members of the Armed Forces who face vexatious" prospects of prosecution into their 70s and 80s.