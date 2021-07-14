Live
Boris Johnson faces Prime Minister's Questions
Ban online racists from football matches - Labour | What more can be done to stop racist abuse online?
Ban online racists from football matches - Labour | What more can be done to stop racist abuse online?
London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has
said that rules on wearing face masks should be kept across the UK. He told the BBC that face coverings must be worn on the capital’s transport network, “while we
still have people in our society who may be vulnerable” to the virus.
-
On Tuesday, Scotland First
Minister Nicola Sturgeon said face covering will continue to be mandatory “for some time” after
other restrictions are lifted. It means that Scotland and England now have different rules for masks.
-
Labour has called for the courts to be given
new powers to crackdown on people who post racist abuse online. Labour's shadow culture
secretary Jo Stevens said anyone convicted of racist abuse online should be banned
from attending football matches.
-
In a vote last night MPs approved compulsory vaccinations for care home staff in England. From October, anyone working in a
Care Quality Commission-registered care home in England must have two vaccine
doses unless they are exempt. But a number of Conservatives
MPs voiced anger at the plans.
-
Ministers
say new technology will allow domestic flights to be emissions-free by 2040. The aviation
proposal is contained in the government’s "Transport Decarbonisation
Strategy". But it has been criticised by environmentalists who say the
government is putting far too much faith in innovation.
Starmer criticises PM on Northern Ireland historic crimes position
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says putting an England shirt on over a suit and tie, while not condemning the racism experienced by players is a "travesty".
Sir Keir then turns to a "blanket amnesty" to no longer prosecuting veterans who have committed crimes in Northern Ireland is wrong. He says "any discussion has to start with the victims" and adds that "politicians in London can't simply just draw a line" under terrorism offences.
Boris Johnson says all MPs will acknowledge the suffering of those who lost loved ones in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.
The proposals that are being brought forward are "measured and balanced" he states.
He says there is a "sad fact" that there are "many members of the Armed Forces who face vexatious" prospects of prosecution into their 70s and 80s.
'No-one defends booing of England' - PM
Sir Keir says he is "not sure a 15 minute chat with social media companies at a garden party" will solve the problem of online abuse.
"When senior government ministers and Conservative MPs defend booing of an anti-racists message, who do they think they are defending and why are they defending it," he asks.
"No one defends booing of the England side," replies Boris Johnson.
He defends Home Secretary Priti Patel who he says has been trying to fight racism throughout her career.
He then asks the Labour leader to retract a leaflet produced by the party during the Batley and Spen by-election which was "condemned by his own MPs as dog whistle racism".
Starmer: Does the PM regret not speaking up for England players?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says he "totally condemns" all racism, including that which is leveraged at the Home Secretary.
He says the racism experienced by the players is "disgusting". He says the PM can't "have it both ways".
He asks if the PM now regrets standing up for football players when they were protesting by taking the knee.
Boris Johnson says the government "made it absolutely clear that no-one should boo the England team".
He says last night he met representatives from social media companies and he told these companies they need to start acting, or start dealing with the consequences of the Online Safety Bill, which will fine up to 10% of global revenue to these companies for breaches.
Racism condemnation 'rings hollow' - Starmer
Sir Keir replies that the prime minister's condemnation of abuse "rings hollow".
He quotes England footballer Tyrone Mings's criticism of Home Secretary Priti Patel's comments that taking the knee was "gesture politics" - and says he was "right".
Boris Johnson says he supports the way the players have chosen to "show solidarity" with those who have suffered racist abuse.
He says Patel has also suffered racism "all her career," and is taking "practical steps" to get more black officers into the police.
Is it wrong to criticise taking the knee, asks Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also begins by thanking the England football team.
"I'm so proud of this young, diverse and humble team - they are the very best of modern Britain," he says.
He asks if it was wrong to criticise England players for taking the knee as "gesture politics".
Boris Johnson says he agrees with what Sir Keir has said about the England team.
He adds that he "utterly condemns" racist online abuse and says the government is taking steps to ensure that those guilty of such abuse "will not be going to the match".
"No ifs, not buts, no excuses."
Johnson tribute to England team
Boris Johnson begins by congratulating the England football team for their achievements.
He says the nation is proud of them.
Starmer to press Johnson on racism online
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Sir Keir Starmer is likely to focus his questions to Boris Johnson on what the government intends to do about the racist abuse directed at some of the England football players.
His party has a straightforward demand – Labour wants anyone convicted of online abuse to be banned from football matches in future.
But Sir Keir will also wish to exploit any Conservative unease on the issue.
The former Conservative minister Steve Baker has urged his colleagues to "get alongside those players taking the knee".
So the Labour leader will probably try to manoeuvre Boris Johnson into not only condemning racism but criticising those in his own party – initially including the Home Secretary – who did not clearly denounce those who booed the England players when they took the knee.
PMQs starting now
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle gets to his feet to announced the beginning of Prime Minister's Questions.
Stick with us for the latest updates.
Labour MP criticises lack of black MPs in race debate
Labour's shadow women and equalities secretary, Marsha de Cordova, has pointed out that not a single black MP has been called to participate in the debate on racism later.
Call lists, which say who gets to speak during a debate, are drawn at random, and only so many speakers can be given time during the time limited debates.
Urgent question on racist abuse
Immediately after PMQs, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has an urgent question on the prevalence of racist abuse on social media.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "disgusted" by the online abuse directed at England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho. But defender Tyrone Mings accused the home secretary of ‘pretending’ to be disgusted.
We'll bring you coverage of the exchanges later.
Johnson heads to the Commons
What’s caught our eye this morning
Lots of topics in our headlines this morning that MPs could raise with Boris Johnson this week:
