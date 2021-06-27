Sajid Javid begins job as new health secretary

BBC Copyright: BBC

The prime minister should have taken a tougher line after Matt Hancock breached social distancing guidelines, a former adviser says.

Conservative commentator Tim Montgomerie told BBC Breakfast: "Boris Johnson should have asked for Matt Hancock's resignation as soon as it became clear what had happened in terms of his personal life.

"Why Boris Johnson didn't call for the resignation I'm not sure, but it was very obvious from the ominous silence of Conservative MPs.

"Only two may have called for him to go but there were very, very few people giving him their support. Grassroots Conservatives, overwhelming opinion polls from the public, it was absolutely clear that he had to go.

"And I think Boris Johnson got it wrong on this occasion and he needs to reflect on perhaps being a little bit too indulgent of his ministers and he needs to perhaps take a tougher line. Otherwise standards will drop, not just in relation to Covid but across his government."