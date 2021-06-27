Sajid Javid begins job as new health secretary

PM should have taken a tougher line - former adviser
The prime minister should have taken a tougher line after Matt Hancock breached social distancing guidelines, a former adviser says.
Conservative commentator Tim Montgomerie told BBC Breakfast: "Boris Johnson should have asked for Matt Hancock's resignation as soon as it became clear what had happened in terms of his personal life.
"Why Boris Johnson didn't call for the resignation I'm not sure, but it was very obvious from the ominous silence of Conservative MPs.
"Only two may have called for him to go but there were very, very few people giving him their support. Grassroots Conservatives, overwhelming opinion polls from the public, it was absolutely clear that he had to go.
"And I think Boris Johnson got it wrong on this occasion and he needs to reflect on perhaps being a little bit too indulgent of his ministers and he needs to perhaps take a tougher line. Otherwise standards will drop, not just in relation to Covid but across his government."
Matt Hancock: High profile former health secretary
Before resigning his role, Matt Hancock had achieved an unusually high profile for a health secretary, with the coronavirus pandemic making him a household name.
Propelled into the limelight as Covid-19 gripped the country in spring 2020, Hancock regularly spoke for the government in the media and at the daily Downing Street press conferences.
He famously set a target to conduct 100,000 Covid tests a day by the end of April, a target which he said he met - with his method for calculating the target later coming in for criticism.
But his performance at the onset of the pandemic has recently come under renewed scrutiny, following a series of explosive allegations by Boris Johnson's ex-adviser Dominic Cummings.
Hancock has repeatedly denied Cummings' claims of lying to the prime minister about care home testing and the procurement of personal protective equipment during the first Covid wave.
A bitter war of words between Hancock and the PM's ex-aide has since ensued - with Cummings publishing expletive-laden WhatsApp messages, apparently from Johnson in March last year, in which the PM called the health secretary "hopeless".
'You can't be the rule maker and rule breaker' - Lib Dems
Matt Hancock’s resignation was inevitable, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson on health and social care told BBC Radio 4 earlier.
Munira Wilson says: “You can’t be the rule maker and then be the rule breaker.
“He stood there week after week asking the British public to
make immense sacrifices.
“People could not hold their loved ones and there he is
brazenly and flagrantly breaking the rules himself.”
Pressure on Hancock to quit
Matt Hancock resigned last night after mounting pressure from fellow Tory MPs, Labour and the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the prime minister should have sacked Hancock rather than wait for him to resign.
The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford tweeted:
"Massive failure of leadership by Boris Johnson, Hancock should have been
sacked."
Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted that Mr
Hancock's legacy was one of "failure" and he said the fact that Mr
Johnson "could just carry on regardless brings the prime minister's
judgement into question once again".
Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told BBC News it had become clear
that a "sizeable minority or even a majority of the public no longer had
confidence in Matt Hancock".
Bridgen added it "was not the affair but the
hypocrisy of being someone who makes the rules and then broke the rules".
Rivka Gottlieb, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for
Justice group, told BBC News it was "absolutely right" that Mr
Hancock resigned but said she thought he should have been sacked months ago
over his "appalling record".
Analysis
Dramatic exit, and a less controversial arrival
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
One out and one in. The prime minister had backed Matt
Hancock to hang on.
The now former health secretary had tried to cling on. But
even on Friday senior Tories were directly warning both of them that his
position was just not tenable.
Not because of his personal exploits with a
taxpayer-supported colleague, but because he broke the rules that he helped to
set.
One senior Tory told me it "beggared belief" that
the man who had essentially banned casual relationships for a year was caught
out having disobeyed the guidance himself, but still tried to maintain his
position. Another insider said "everyone hates hypocrisy".
For every moment that he tried to stay both his and Boris
Johnson's judgement remained in doubt.
Matt Hancock went to see the prime minister and gave him a
letter of resignation.
It reiterated his apology for "breaking the
guidance" and he apologised to his family and loved ones for "putting
them through this".
And in a video posted on Twitter he said: "I understand
the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have
made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's
why I have got to resign."
In response, the prime minister said Mr Hancock "should
leave office very proud of what you have achieved - not just in tackling the
pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us".
He added: "I am grateful for your support and believe
that your contribution to public service is far from over."
Here are the career highs and lows of the former health secretary.
Read more here.
Sajid Javid chosen as new health secretary
Sajid Javid, who has held several key roles in government, said he was "honoured" to be appointed as health secretary "at this critical time".
His return to cabinet comes 16 months after he resigned as chancellor when he rejected the prime minister's order to fire his team of aides.
That departure was the result of a power struggle with the PM's former senior aide Dominic Cummings.
Javid's held several senior jobs in cabinet - he's also been home secretary and led the housing, communities, business and culture departments.
How did Matt Hancock resign?
Matt Hancock went to see the prime minister and gave him a letter of resignation.
It reiterated his apology for "breaking the guidance" and he apologised to his family and loved ones for "putting them through this".
And in a video posted on Twitter he said: "I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made, and those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that's why I have got to resign."
In response, the prime minister said Mr Hancock "should leave office very proud of what you have achieved - not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us".
He added: "I am grateful for your support and believe that your contribution to public service is far from over."
You can see their letters in full here.
Why did Matt Hancock resign?
If you’re just catching up on last night’s developments, Matt Hancock quit as health secretary after he breached social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague.
He had been under increasing pressure to quit, after the Sun published pictures him and his aide Gina Coladangelo kissing.
The newspaper said they had been taken inside the Department of Health on 6 May.
Some fellow Tory MPs, as well as Labour and the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, had called for the health secretary to be sacked.
And a senior Tory figure told the BBC that many MPs had told their whips yesterday that he ought to resign.
BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said No10 had stressed that it had been Mr Hancock's decision to go and that he had not been pushed out by the prime minister.
She said Ms Coladangelo was also leaving her role as a non-executive director of the Department of Health.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of reaction and developments, after Matt Hancock resigned last night as health secretary. Sajid Javid has been appointed to the role.
Hancock apologised for breaching social distancing guidance after a photograph showed him kissing an aide.
Former chancellor Sajid Javid has said he is "honoured" to have been chosen as Mr Hancock's replacement.
Stay with us for all the latest reaction and analysis to the resignation and new appointment.