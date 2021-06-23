Boris Johnson faces prime minister's questions

There are a number of fronts where Boris Johnson could come under pressure today.

There are the growing calls to relax rules for those who have had the full course of Covid vaccinations and perhaps exempt them from the need to isolate at home, or do quarantine after foreign travel.

There’s the shock loss for the Conservatives last week of the by-election in Chesham and Amersham where a safe seat outside London was captured by the Liberal Democrats.

But perhaps the issue Keir Starmer, as a former Director of Public Prosecutions, may seek to exploit is the government’s own review into failings in the handling of rape and sexual assault cases.

The report found only 1.6% of reported rape cases ended up in someone being charged, even while the number of reported rapes has been growing.

Ministers have already been forced to apologise and say “we’ve got to do better.”

So it’s an issue where the government will find it hard to defend its record and tricky to disagree with the opposition.