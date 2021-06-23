Live
Boris Johnson faces prime minister's questions
EU citizens given 28-day deadline to apply to stay | Gove 'can't see' Scottish referendum before 2024
EU citizens given 28-day deadline to apply to stay | Gove 'can't see' Scottish referendum before 2024
Live Reporting
Richard Morris, Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis EPACopyright: EPA ReutersCopyright: Reuters Analysis PMQsCopyright: PMQs
-
Protesters are taking part in a day of action outside
Parliament, and in Edinburgh and Belfast to demand changes to the government's Covid travel rules. The travel industry wants ministers to expand the list of countries
on the green list, and remove testing and quarantine requirements for
travellers who are fully vaccinated.
-
EU citizens living in the UK are going to be given 28 days to prove their right to remain in the country.There is a week to go until the deadline to apply for so called settled status.
-
The Foreign Office has been accused of lacking
transparency over cuts to government aid spending. The Independent
Commission on Aid Impact said some cuts in funding for research on development
had been made "without consultation".
-
Two big housing providers have agreed to change the way they operate leaseholds following an investigation by the competitions watchdog. Persimmon is
to allow leaseholders to buy the freehold of their property at a discount, and
insurance company Aviva, which buys leaseholds from builders, will repay
homeowners who saw their ground rents double.
-
MPs on the Public Accounts Committee say festivals and
freelancers in the cultural sector face "devastating consequences"
unless the government offers more support.
PMQs under way
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has called Boris Johnson to the despatch box - and this week's prime minister's questions has started.
Stay with us.
What might come up for the PM this week?
Damian Grammaticas
Political correspondent
There are a number of fronts where Boris Johnson could come under pressure today.
There are the growing calls to relax rules for those who have had the full course of Covid vaccinations and perhaps exempt them from the need to isolate at home, or do quarantine after foreign travel.
There’s the shock loss for the Conservatives last week of the by-election in Chesham and Amersham where a safe seat outside London was captured by the Liberal Democrats.
But perhaps the issue Keir Starmer, as a former Director of Public Prosecutions, may seek to exploit is the government’s own review into failings in the handling of rape and sexual assault cases.
The report found only 1.6% of reported rape cases ended up in someone being charged, even while the number of reported rapes has been growing.
Ministers have already been forced to apologise and say “we’ve got to do better.”
So it’s an issue where the government will find it hard to defend its record and tricky to disagree with the opposition.
Five years on from Brexit vote
We're not quite sure where the time has gone but, today marks five years since the referendum to leave the EU.
Boris Johnson has said the historic vote five years ago to leave the EU will now act as a spur to jobs and renewal across the UK as it recovers from the pandemic. In a statement to mark the anniversary on Wednesday of the 2016 referendum, the PM said it is his "mission" to use the freedoms it gave to deliver a better future for the British people.
Listen out to hear if he mentions it at the start of PMQs, and if MPs question him on the government's approach to ongoing talks over post-Brexit rules in Northern Ireland
Will MPs raise report on 'neglected' poorer white pupils?
MPs could ask the prime minister for his reaction to yesterday's report from the education committee, which accused the government of a lack of targeted support for disadvantaged white pupils.
A report by the MPs said white working class pupils have been failed by decades of neglect in England's education system.
It says use of the term "white privilege", suggesting white pupils are at an advantage, is the "opposite" of the reality for poor white pupils.
The government says it is committed to making sure no child is left behind.
Read more here.
PM heads to Parliament
Apology on rape convictions matters
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Politicians don't like saying sorry, and it's rare to hear.
So the justice secretary's decision to make a major public apology to all victims of rape is an unusual and important moment, acknowledging that the system has let countless victims down, and that the government's efforts to help them seek justice have failed.
The quickest of glances at the slide in the numbers of prosecutions and convictions for rape in England and Wales shows what's happened in the last few years - numbers at a record low, fewer than half the number of cases progressing compared to five years ago.
And on Friday, what Robert Buckland described as the "sobering" review of how bad things have got will be published in full.
His verdict?
That the "sheer scale" of what's gone wrong has left far too many victims, chiefly women, "without any means of redress".
Quite the admission from the man in charge of the legal system.
Read Laura's blog in full here.
Rape review a "watershed" moment says victims' commissioner
Dame Vera Baird QC, the Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales has been giving evidence this morning to a committee of MPs on the government's review of prosecutions for rape.
She said the long-awaited review was "underwhelming" but also a "watershed" moment.
"There is a very large amount of kicking the can down the road, having more pilots, and causing delay, in there.
"Nonetheless, this is a watershed. As long as the strength of that (government) apology ... survives, and is publicly scrutinised, I hope that we can really bring a change and push from the outside to improve some of the weaker recommendations in the rape review and drive the government further."
Speaking to the BBC last week, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland apologised to victims and promised to "do a lot better".
Questions over quarantine
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government is working on plans for quarantine-free travel for people who had been fully vaccinated for coronavirus.
Speaking on Sky News this morning he said: "This hasn't been clinically advised yet - we're working on it".
"We're working on plans to essentially allow the vaccine to bring back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe.
"After all, that's the whole purpose of the vaccination programme, that's why it's so important that every adult goes out and gets the jab."
Asked if the plans could be in place as soon as August, Hancock replied: "We'll get there when it's safe to do so."
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi will hold a press briefing in Downing Street at 17:00 BST - there will be full coverage over on our Coronavirus live page.
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage.
We’ll bring you all developments at this week's prime minister’s questions.
As we take you up to the start of question time at 12:00 BST here are some of the stories catching our eye in Westminster this morning: