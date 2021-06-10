Biden and Johnson to meet ahead of G7 Summit

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Saint Michael's Mount was shrouded in mist this morning Image caption: Saint Michael's Mount was shrouded in mist this morning

Anyone who's been on holiday in Cornwall knows that the best laid plans can be ruined by the weather.

And it's no different for world leaders.

PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden were scheduled to meet at Saint Michael's Mount, a castle on a tidal island off the coast of Cornwall, for their bilateral talks ahead of the G7 summit.

But the trip, which was also to be enjoyed by their wives, Carrie Johnson and Jill Biden, has been called off because of the chance of rain.

The leaders will instead meet at Carbis Bay, the venue for the rest of the G7 summit.