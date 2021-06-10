Biden and Johnson to meet ahead of G7 Summit

British weather scuppers Biden-Johnson island trip
Anyone who's been on holiday in Cornwall knows that the best laid plans can be ruined by the weather.
And it's no different for world leaders.
PM Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden were scheduled to meet at Saint Michael's Mount,
a castle on a tidal island off the coast of Cornwall, for their bilateral talks ahead of
the G7 summit.
But the trip, which was also to be enjoyed by their wives, Carrie Johnson and Jill Biden, has been called off because of the chance of rain.
The leaders will instead meet at Carbis Bay, the venue for the rest of the G7 summit.
Johnson and Biden meeting at 1500 BST
We're just hearing that the face to face talks between the prime minister and President Biden will take place around 1500 BST.
It's the first time the two leaders have met since since Joe Biden took office.
The worldwide roll-out of the coronavirus vaccine and a new "Atlantic Charter" cementing the special relationship between the UK and the US will be discussed, alongside trying to kick start lucrative transatlantic travel that has been decimated by the pandemic.
Analysis
Brexit looms like the Cornish clouds
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
Brexit doesn’t appear anywhere on
the agenda for this G7 summit.
But it hangs over Carbis Bay like the Cornish
clouds.
This morning the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said there were
gaps in the UK’s implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol - and the
issue is bound to feature in the prime minister’s first face to face encounter
with President Biden, after the White House said it was deeply concerned about
the Good Friday Agreement.
Downing Street will hope it can redress the balance
by explaining to the president the concerns of unionists about disruption to
trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland as a result of the protocol.
And No 10 would rather focus on the main outcome of the meeting between
the two leaders – which will be a new version of the Atlantic Charter signed by
Winston Churchill and President Roosevelt in 1941 -- updated to reflect the
modern world of trade, technology and security.
The official agenda: coronavirus and climate
Aside from Brexit, Johnson and Biden will work on efforts to resume transatlantic travel and agree a new "Atlantic Charter" aimed at refreshing the relationship between the UK and US.
The roll-out of the coronavirus vaccination programme and climate change are high on their agenda.
It is understood Johnson and Biden will agree on Thursday to launch a taskforce to make recommendations on safely resuming international travel.
But Biden's close interest in issues affecting Ireland will mean that the dispute over the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol will feature heavily in the diplomatic activity in Cornwall.
Biden to warn Johnson not to risk Northern Ireland peace over Brexit
US President Joe Biden will later tell PM Boris Johnson not to let the row over post-Brexit trading in Northern Ireland affect the peace process.
The two leaders will have their first face-to-face talks in Cornwall on the eve of the G7 summit.
Mr Biden will stress the need to "stand behind" the Northern Ireland protocol.
Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that resolving the dispute with Brussels was "easily doable" and "what we want to do is make sure that we can have a solution that...protects the peace process, but also guarantees the economic and territorial integrity of the whole United Kingdom".
Analysis
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage.
US President Joe Biden is to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson this afternoon.
The two leaders are in Cornwall ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit on Friday.
The UK currently holds the G7 presidency, and Boris Johnson will host the weekend meeting in the seaside resort Carbis Bay.
We’ll bring you all the developments through the afternoon.