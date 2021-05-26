Dominic Cummings said that he employed a data scientist called Ben Warner.

But who is he?

Mr Warner joined Boris Johnson's team at Downing Street after the general election in December 2019.

He had run the Conservative Party's private election computer model and had predicted that the Conservatives would win 364 seats. They went on to win 365.

In 2016, Warner worked on the campaign to leave the European Union, where he worked alongside Mr Cummings.

When the pandemic struck, Warner and Cummings started attending meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).

When this was first reported in April 2020, Downing Street issued a statement, saying, "it is not true that Mr Cummings or Dr Warner are "on" or members of Sage".

Mr Warner has mentioned as an "observer" in the minutes of twelve Sage meetings between February and April last year.