Who is Ben Warner?
Dominic Cummings said that he employed a data scientist called Ben Warner.
But who is he?
Mr Warner joined Boris Johnson's team at Downing Street after the general election in December 2019.
He had run the Conservative Party's private election computer model and had predicted that the Conservatives would win 364 seats. They went on to win 365.
In 2016, Warner worked on the campaign to leave the European Union, where he worked alongside Mr Cummings.
When the pandemic struck, Warner and Cummings started attending meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).
When this was first reported in April 2020, Downing Street issued a statement, saying, "it is not true that Mr Cummings or Dr Warner are "on" or members of Sage".
Mr Warner has mentioned as an "observer" in the minutes of twelve Sage meetings between February and April last year.
Cummings: I didn't advise PM to attend 'Cobra' meetings
Greg Clark asks about meetings of the government's Cobra emergency committee, which met several times during February - and asks Mr Cummings if he attended.
He tells the committee he is "not sure now" but he doesn't think he did, instead sending a government data scientist to sit in on the meetings, or instead holding smaller meetings with officials.
He says he hired a data scientist in No 10 - Ben Warner - who would attend the meetings along with the prime minister's personal secretary.
He says that a lot of Cobra meetings involve "going though Powerpoint slides and are not massively useful," adding that he did not advise the prime minister to attend either.
He also adds that he did not attend the meetings because he feared that information would be leaked to the media.
Cummings starts with a contrite tone
Leila Nathoo
BBC political correspondent
Dominic Cummings struck a contrite tone at the start of his evidence.
He was straight out with an apology for what he described as government failures and with a message to those who have lost loved ones.
He’s already reflecting on his own role, saying he should have followed up on pandemic planning back in January 2020 and ‘hitting the panic button more’ in February 2020.
Holding his hands up for his own shortcomings will make it easier for him to point the finger of blame at others later on..
Clark: Did you have to book meetings with the prime minister?
Committee chair Greg Clark asks how interactions between Cummings and Johnson played out.
Mr Cummings says: "I would just pop in and out of his office" and would "sometimes write notes" but most interactions were talking.
He says he wrote notes to Johnson in February about Covid, which were texts and WhatsApp messages.
No 10 'not on a war footing' until the end of February 2020
Cummings continues, "the government itself, and Number 10, were not on a war footing with this" until the end of February.
He says he "spent more and more" of his time dealing with the pandemic in February while the prime minister was on holiday.
"After the 30th January, it was not at all seen that there was going to be a pandemic," he states.
In January and February, he says he was "working very much on the science and technology agenda" and he spent a lot of time "trying to get to grips with the procurement system" which he describes as a "nightmare".
'No sense of urgency' on Covid until the end of February - Cummings
Cummings tells MPs he first raised coronavirus with the PM in the first half of January last year, but there was not “any sense of urgency" about the pandemic until the last week of February.
He adds that “lots of key people were literally skiing" during the middle of February.
He says that looking back, he “should have been hitting the panic button much in February than I was".
Government pandemic planning 'was completely hollow'
Continuing, Cummings says he would also like to apologise for the fact he did not "follow up" and "push" on his initial concerns about the coronavirus in January.
He says people in Downing Street were told at the time that a pandemic had been repeatedly planned for and "everyone knows what to do".
He adds that it is "sort of tragic in a way" that although he was running teams to question received wisdom - red teams - on other topics, he did not do it in this area.
He says if he had, the government would have "figured out much earlier" that claims of great preparations being made were "completely hollow".
Cummings: 'Many, many organisations failed'
When it started in January 2020, "I did think, oh my goodness, is this it? Is this what people have been warning about all this time?" but he says the WHO and in other health organisations across the world, alarm bells were not ringing.
"I think it's obvious that many, many organisations failed," he says the Taiwanese government closed the borders and enacted a plan on New Years' Eve.
"The western world, including Britain, completely failed to see through the smoke."
He says he asked Matt Hancock where the country was in terms of scanning for the virus, resource operations planning for a pandemic on 25 January 2020.
BreakingCummings apologises to those who have lost loved ones
Science and Technology Committee chair Greg Clark starts by asking about Dominic Cummings' blog from March 2019 explained the risks of viruses in labs in Asia being able to kill people. He asks if, when China was sealing off its country, Mr Cummings was "alarmed".
Mr Cummings says "senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me fell disastrously short" of what the "public expects during a crisis like this".
He says he is sorry for the "mistakes that were made" for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.
What questions will he be asked?
The inquiry is likely to want to know how decisions were made and whether delays in decision-making resulted in more or avoidable deaths. They are likely to pick up on Mr Cummings’ suggestion that the government pursued a strategy of “herd immunity” – a claim ministers have denied – as well as reports that Boris Johnson delayed the second lockdown against scientific advice.
But the session is expected to be wide ranging and will cover all aspects of the government's response to coronavirus, including its decision-making in the early months of the pandemic; the level of scientific evidence available to the government; its border policy; and the effectiveness of its public health messaging and communications.
The timing of lockdowns and other restrictions, procurement processes, and decisions about community testing and contact tracing are among other issues expected to be addressed.
BreakingThe session begins
And we're off.
Chair of the Science and Technology committee Greg Clark has started his opening remarks explaining how the session will pan out.
It's expected to last as long as four hours.
Do stay with us for updates. We'll be fact checking and publishing the most notable exchanges here.
You can also watch a live stream of the committee using the player options towards the top of the page.
Cummings to claim PM wanted to see Queen last March
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Dominic Cummings is expected to say Boris Johnson wanted to go to see the Queen in person for his weekly meeting on 18 March, despite public health risks known by then, but was persuaded not to go.
Downing Street denies this happened - adding the PM's audience with the monarch that week took place on the phone, shortly before the Queen was going to Windsor for her safety.
Cummings tweets whiteboard pic ahead of session
Ahead of his appearance, Mr Cummings has tweeted a picture of what he says was a whiteboard shown to the prime minister on 14 March, with a suggested “plan B” for handling the pandemic.
The picture appears to show an estimate that “plan A” – the government’s initial strategy of mitigating but not supressing the peak of the pandemic – would lead to 4,000 deaths a day.
It adds that under "plan B," the government would be "more aggressive" in suppressing the virus the following week, with a "full lockdown" implemented before a "collapse" in the NHS.
He's the Barnard Castle guy
For many people outside Westminster, Dominic Cummings is best known for his trip to County Durham and Barnard Castle during the first lockdown.
On 27 March he drove his family from London to Durham to stay at his father’s farm after his wife fell ill with coronavirus symptoms. The next day he too developed symptoms and was self-isolating.
According to government guidelines, the whole family should have stayed at home in London. But Cummings said he feared that if both he and his wife became ill they would be unable to look after their young son.
Durham police said Cummings did not break the law.
Two weeks later he was cleared to return to work, but decided to go for a drive first to see if he could safely make the journey back to London.
On 12 April, his wife’s birthday, he drove his family to Barnard Castle, where they walked by the riverbank. Durham police subsequently said that if he had been stopped on the way to or from the town he would have been told to return to his father’s property.
Mr Cummings insisted he did nothing wrong at any point. But he was heavily criticised for ignoring government guidelines, and undermining the credibility of its public statements.
Reality Check looked at the some of the claims surrounding the Barnard Castle row at the time, which you can read here.
Cummings arrives in Westminster
Mr Cummings has arrived in Westminster, where his session with MPs is due to begin in around 15 minutes.
Why does Cummings' testimony matter?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Dominic Cummings was in the room when decisions about lives and deaths were made during the Covid emergency.
He’s made no secret of his frustration now, at the speed of decision making when the virus had arrived in the UK, blasting the level of preparation, and the government’s original plan.
But the former adviser’s real fire today is expected to be turned on the prime minister’s attitude to bringing back restrictions in September when Covid was again taking hold, saying No 10 did not act until later on.
It’s understood he will share his belief that the failure to toughen the rules led to a much bigger outbreak of the disease.
And he’ll suggest that was Boris Johnson’s terrible mistake - because, by then, the government had a much better understanding of the virus, it could have predicted what would happen, and prevented much of it.
Yet Cummings cannot extricate himself from what went wrong.
Few others had more influence over the decisions that were made.
Downing Street said: “throughout this pandemic, the government’s priority has been to save lives, protect the NHS and support people’s jobs and livelihoods across the United Kingdom.”
And the backdrop to his evidence is a spectacular political bust up between the two.
The MPs are likely also to press him over his trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown.
Who is Dominic Cummings?
The former Vote Leave campaign director for the 2016 Brexit referendum, Dominic Cummings became Boris Johnson's chief adviser in Downing Street and then helped the prime minister to the Conservative general election victory in 2019.
Always a figure of fascination in Westminster, he briefly became a household name last summer, when it emerged he had travelled from London to his parents’ home in County Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.
Despite intense pressure to resign, with the support of the prime minister, he managed to keep his job – only to leave at the end of the year amid reports of infighting at No 10.
There has since been speculation that he is the source of several damaging stories about Mr Johnson, including the row about the funding of the refurbishment of the prime minister’s Downing Street flat.
Now, he is re-emerging on the political scene with damaging claims about the early handling of the pandemic.
What exactly is happening today?
Starting at 09:30 BST, Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, will appear in front of a hearing of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology committees.
The MPs’ are holding a joint inquiry into how the coronavirus pandemic was handled.
They are looking into “lessons learned” from the pandemic – and Cummings’ evidence is likely to create waves, in Westminster and beyond.
The focus is expected to be on decision-making in the early months of the pandemic, including what ministers knew when, border policy, and the timing of lockdowns.
We're expecting a marathon four hours of questions - we'll bring you full coverage as it happens here.
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from Westminster.
This morning, we're going to bring you Dominic Cummings' appearance in front of a joint committee of MPs.
The PM's former chief adviser - turned arch critic - will face questions about the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
It's expected he could make some controversial claims about decision making in No 10.
We'll bring you all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondent Leila Nathoo, health correspondent Nick Triggle, and the BBC Reality Check Team.
Thanks for joining us.