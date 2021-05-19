UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

Welcome to our live coverage of this week’s PMQs

Boris Johnson will face questions from Keir Starmer and MPs at 12:00 BST

We may see a few more MPs inside the Commons chamber today.

The parliamentary authorities held a review of social distancing measures, and up to 64 MPs are now allowed to speak in the chamber – that’s almost double the previous number.

Wherever the questions are asked, we’ll bring you all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondents and the BBC Reality Check team.

Thanks for joining – do stay with us.