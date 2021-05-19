Live
Boris Johnson faces Prime Minister's Questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Nothing conclusive on changing roadmap, Boris Johnson says | Government criticised over pre-pandemic planning
Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt
All times stated are UK
Adam Fleming
Chief political correspondent
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of this week’s PMQs
Boris Johnson will face questions from Keir Starmer and MPs at 12:00 BST
We may see a few more MPs inside the Commons chamber today.
The parliamentary authorities held a review of social distancing measures, and up to 64 MPs are now allowed to speak in the chamber – that’s almost double the previous number.
Wherever the questions are asked, we’ll bring you all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondents and the BBC Reality Check team.
Thanks for joining – do stay with us.