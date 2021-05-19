PMQs
Live

Boris Johnson faces Prime Minister's Questions

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Nothing conclusive on changing roadmap, Boris Johnson says | Government criticised over pre-pandemic planning

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Paul Seddon, Richard Morris, Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt

All times stated are UK

  2. Good morning

    Commons chamber with signs about social distancing
    Copyright: UK Parliament

    Welcome to our live coverage of this week’s PMQs

    Boris Johnson will face questions from Keir Starmer and MPs at 12:00 BST

    We may see a few more MPs inside the Commons chamber today.

    The parliamentary authorities held a review of social distancing measures, and up to 64 MPs are now allowed to speak in the chamber – that’s almost double the previous number.

    Wherever the questions are asked, we’ll bring you all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondents and the BBC Reality Check team.

    Thanks for joining – do stay with us.

Back to top