UK Parliament Copyright: UK Parliament

There have been calls for the government to make good their election promise to "fix social care". Social care is expected to be mentioned in the Queen's Speech, but no details of new policy.

Former health secretary and chair of the Commons Health Committee Jeremy Hunt said he was hoping to hear “a cap on care costs because around one in ten of us will have catastrophically high care costs, it’s incredibly worrying for people, it’s a lottery”.

He said if people sold expensive houses to enter into social care, “it becomes very difficult”.

He said he introduced the law to cap social care costs as Health Secretary in 2014, but had been told by the Treasury that the policy was going to be delayed. He said by 2017 most people were assuming that the policy was already in force when it wasn’t.

“The politics around this also affect the NHS,” he said, “if you don’t fix the problems in the social care system, you won’t be able to fix the problems in the NHS.”

He said “our most vulnerable citizens” end up getting exported from badly funded care into NHS beds. He added that a hospital bed costs three times as much as a social care bed.