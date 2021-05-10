With the elections mostly done and dusted, attention will now turn to tomorrow's Queen's Speech.

It is called the Queen's Speech because she delivers it, but really it is all about what the government plans to do in the next Parliament.

Reports suggest it will contain more than 25 bills, or proposed pieces of legislation.

The Sunday Times says there will be a Skills and Post-16 Education Bill promising a "lifetime skills guarantee", building up adult education and training.

While the Sunday Telegraph says an Animal Sentience Bill will be announced giving creatures with backbones the "right" to have their feelings recognised in law

