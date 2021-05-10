Live
Latest as Labour reshuffles top team after losses
Follow us @BBCPolitics | The four key election takeaways in maps and charts | Nicola Sturgeon tells PM referendum is case of 'when - not if' | Starmer sacks shadow chancellor in Labour reshuffle
Follow us @BBCPolitics | The four key election takeaways in maps and charts | Nicola Sturgeon tells PM referendum is case of 'when - not if' | Starmer sacks shadow chancellor in Labour reshuffle
Live Reporting
Hamish Mackay, Sinead Wilson and Kate Whannel
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
-
The Conservatives have made significant gains across England, adding 13 councils and an extra 236 councillors to their overall tally by Sunday
-
The party also won the parliamentary seat of Hartlepool
-
Labour has lost control of eight councils, including Durham County Council
-
The party fared better in the mayoral races, holding onto London, as Sadiq Khan was re-elected as London mayor, Andy Burnham won a second term as Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Tracy Brabin becomes West Yorkshire's first elected mayor
-
Labour also won mayoral elections in Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, Liverpool City Region, and West of England
-
The SNP will form the next Scottish government - a historic fourth consecutive win for the nationalists
-
The party won 64 seats - one short of a majority but one more than it won in 2016
-
The Conservatives held on to their 31 seats, while Labour lost 2 seats leaving them with a total of 22
- Labour will remain in power in Wales for another five years after matching its best-ever Senedd election result, winning half of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament.
-
Labour won 30 seats (up one), the Conservatives 16 (up five), Plaid Cymru 13 (up one), and the Lib Dems one
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
Anneliese Dodds loses her job as shadow chancellor but becomes the
Labour Party's chair - replacing deputy leader Angela Rayner, who Sir Keir
fired from the role on Saturday
-
Rayner becomes shadow first secretary of state, shadow chancellor of the duchy of
Lancaster and shadow secretary of state for the future of work – as well as remaining
deputy leader
-
Rachel Reeves
replaces Dodds as shadow chancellor
-
Wes Streeting taking on a
newly-formed role as the shadow minister tackling child poverty
-
Alan Campbell
replaces veteran MP Nick Brown as shadow chief whip
-
Lisa Nandy is
expected to remain as shadow foreign secretary, while Jonathan Ashworth will
stay in his role as shadow health secretary
What can we expect from the Queen's Speech?
With the elections mostly done and dusted, attention will now turn to tomorrow's Queen's Speech.
It is called the Queen's Speech because she delivers it, but really it is all about what the government plans to do in the next Parliament.
Reports suggest it will contain more than 25 bills, or proposed pieces of legislation.
The Sunday Times says there will be a Skills and Post-16 Education Bill promising a "lifetime skills guarantee", building up adult education and training.
While the Sunday Telegraph says an Animal Sentience Bill will be announced giving creatures with backbones the "right" to have their feelings recognised in law
Click here for more details of what might come up.
Record number of spoilt ballots in London mayoral vote
Some news emerging this morning about a record number of rejected votes in the mayor of London election.
About 114,000 first preference votes were rejected in Thursday's election, which saw Sadiq Khan win a second term, double the previous record.
The mayor of London is elected using a supplementary vote system, under which each voter can choose a first and second preference.
Officials said the system is known to "result in spoilt ballot papers".
The government is currently looking to change the voting system for the mayor of London to first past the post.
Starmer's authority knocked with messy reshuffle
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Reshuffles are moments when leaders have a chance to assert their authority - to show they are in charge.
They matter to the mood and atmosphere of parties and Parliament.
And for a party to win favour with voters over time, it needs to show the public trusted and favourite faces, to give the impression of an organisation ready for government
Sir Keir Starmer's first reshuffle, however, has been a very messy affair.
It began badly with a bust up with his deputy, Angela Rayner, who was being moved from one of her roles - in charge of campaigns.
It took all day for the two to agree. That may seem astounding given that Sir Keir is meant to be the boss.
After a day of dispute and delay, in the end, the list emerged.
There are some important changes, but not a sweeping recasting of the team - you can read about the changes here.
The election results were expected to be grim, but the handling of the reshuffle was a mess that could have been avoided - and a knock to his authority he didn't need.
You can read more of Laura's blog here
Wes Streeting celebrates new shadow cabinet role
Labour's Wes Streeting was also celebrating on Twitter last night after being brought back in to shadow cabinet.
A new role was created for him, highlighting Labour's focus on reducing child poverty.
Rachel Reeves pledges a 'fair' economic recovery
Labour's new shadow chancellor was celebrating on Twitter last night after she learned of her promotion.
She said the challenge would be to secure a "fair" economic recovery.
Rayner 'will focus on the future of work' in new role
This was Angela Rayner's reaction late last night when the deal was done with Keir Starmer about her future.
She said her focus will be on the future of work and well-paid jobs across the country.
The election results in summary
If you're just joining us this morning and haven't spent the weekend glued to various screens following election results across the UK, here's a summary of what you missed:
England
Scotland
Wales
What the morning papers say
The front pages make grim ready for Keir Starmer as the Labour reshuffle dominates.
"Starmer swings axe after poll disaster" is the headline for the i.
It says the reshuffle was delayed while Sir Keir and Labour's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, haggled over her future.
The Times describes the changes as a "reshuffle kerfuffle" after a weekend of chaos in Labour ranks.
The Daily Telegraph says allies of Jeremy Corbyn accused Sir Keir of lacking “basic political skills” and vowed to push back against his modernising plans
The Guardian says Starmer’s reshuffle has been plunged in to crisis
Aside from Labour’s woes, many papers look ahead to the PM’s expected announcement later today of the next stage of the roadmap for lifting restrictions.
"A huge hug for Britain" is the Mail's headline.
Labour reshuffle - who's up and who's down?
Late last night we got the details of Labour’s reshuffle.
Here are the key headlines:
Good morning
Morning all and welcome to our coverage of the elections.
It may be hard to believe but we are still expecting to get more results coming through today – albeit from the less-box office police and crime commissioner elections.
Meanwhile there is also the fallout from Labour’s reshuffle following their defeat in Hartlepool as well as disappointing English local election results for the party.
In Scotland, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Boris Johnson are set on a collision course over a new independence referendum.
Plus, we may start getting bits of news about tomorrow’s Queen’s Speech, when the government will set out its agenda for the next parliamentary term.
So there is plenty to talk about – do stick with us for the latest news.