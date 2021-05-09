The new Labour mayor for the west of England, Dan Norris, has just been on BBC Breakfast.
He says Keir Starmer made it possible for people to listen to Labour's message and it resonated with voters.
Mr Norris says the party is recovering, albeit very slowly, and he defends the decision to sack Angela Rayner as national campaign coordinator and chair of the party.
"We have to allow leaders to lead and that's what Keir is clearly doing," he says.
"The public recognise that you make the decisions for your team that overall you think are best. It's like at a football match, you bring on a new player, not all the crowd agrees with it, but you know what, the manager has to decide."
Independent Scotland could have matched UK Covid response - SNP
The SNP's Neil Gray, who has just been re-elected to the Scottish Parliament, says his party's priority is going to be the pandemic response but then it will be asking Boris Johnson to "respect democracy" and allow another referendum on independence.
The SNP fell one seat short of an overall majority, but with eight Scottish Greens the final result still leaves Holyrood with a pro-independence majority. However, the prime minister has said another referendum would be "irresponsible and reckless".
Gray tells BBC Breakfast the SNP don't want to see the issue challenged in court and the "preferred route" would be for the UK government to "accept the democratic outcome of the Scottish elections".
He rejects the idea an independent Scotland could not have matched the UK government's response to Covid, arguing it could also have borrowed to fund a furlough scheme and could have run a successful vaccination programme.
She was stripped of both roles in the wake of
the poor election results in many parts of England
Off the record, sources
suggested Angela Rayner needed to take responsibility for what was described as
a "bungled" campaign.
But many on the left of the
party are blaming the party leader himself for poor results.
The former shadow chancellor John McDonnell tweeted that Sir Keir was "scapegoating everyone apart from
himself" and accused him of "a cowardly avoidance of responsibility".
Ms Rayner is directly elected
by members as deputy leader and will retain that role.
A reshuffle of the shadow cabinet is also expected.
Busy week ahead for PM buoyed by victory
Fresh from his success in the local elections in England, the prime minister has a busy in tray for the first week of the new parliamentary term.
We're expecting a Downing Street press conference tomorrow setting out the next stage of lifting lockdown restrictions from 17 May. We can expect a renewed focus this week on rebuilding the UK after coronavirus as the government pushes on with the next stage of its roadmap.
Parliament returns on Tuesday with the Queen's Speech, where we can expect to hear lots about the government's "levelling up" agenda and bid to bring well paid jobs to so-called "red wall" seats.
He'll face Keir Starmer at PMQS on Wednesday - the Labour leader is bruised from his party's drubbing in the Hartlepool by-election amid reports of civil war about its future direction.
What the papers say
Fallout from this week’s bumper crop of elections continues
to dominate the front pages with speculation about what the SNP’s fourth
consecutive victory means for the union.
The Sunday Telegraph thinks
Ms Sturgeon's failure to secure an
outright majority has "greatly lifted the pressure" on Boris Johnson
to grant her a referendum.
One source tells the paper the government's position is
"quite clear - we are not having one". Meanwhile Labour looks set to “descend
into civil war” the paper says, a day after deputy leader Angela Raynor was
sacked from the party.
The Mail on Sunday says Mr Johnson will offer Ms Sturgeon and
the other devolved leaders the chance to join a UK-wide council of war to rebuild
the nation after coronavirus. She has reportedly rejected the offer, labelling
it a “supposedly clever manoeuvre”.
The Sunday Times looks ahead to Tuesday's
Queen's Speech, which it says will include a commitment to bring jobs directly
to so-called "red wall" areas of England.
It says the PM will seek to assure voters there
that they will no longer have to relocate to find well-paid work.
Labour had more success in mayoral elections, being
re-elected in every seat previously held, including London and Manchester, and
gaining Cambridgeshire & Peterborough and the West of England from the
Conservatives
But the Conservatives held on the mayoralty in
the West Midlands and increased their share of the vote to 73% in Tees Valley.
You can read more about Dan Norris's election as mayor here.
Starmer facing a backlash over Rayner sacking
Iain Watson
Political correspondent
Keir Starmer is facing a furious backlash from some Labour MPs and members after sacking the deputy leader, Angela Rayner, as national campaign co-ordinator and chair of the party.
You can read more from the papers here.
What happened yesterday?
It was a busy day yesterday so here’s a quick recap of what happened:
