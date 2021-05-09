PA Media Copyright: PA Media Dan Norris celebrated his election win with his dog Angel Image caption: Dan Norris celebrated his election win with his dog Angel

The new Labour mayor for the west of England, Dan Norris, has just been on BBC Breakfast.

He says Keir Starmer made it possible for people to listen to Labour's message and it resonated with voters.

Mr Norris says the party is recovering, albeit very slowly, and he defends the decision to sack Angela Rayner as national campaign coordinator and chair of the party.

"We have to allow leaders to lead and that's what Keir is clearly doing," he says.

"The public recognise that you make the decisions for your team that overall you think are best. It's like at a football match, you bring on a new player, not all the crowd agrees with it, but you know what, the manager has to decide."

