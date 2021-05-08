Elections 2021: Counting continues with results close

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

With 52 of the 60 seats declared in Wales, Labour is on 30 with the Conservatives on 12, Plaid Cymru nine and the Liberal Democrats one.

It means Labour is set to stay in power in Wales after matching its best-ever Senedd election result - with exactly half of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament.

The Tories took the Vale of Clwyd from Labour, and Brecon and Radnorshire from the Liberal Democrats.

But Labour held firm in other Tory target seats, and they took Rhondda back from Plaid Cymru.

Leader Mark Drakeford said he would "do whatever I can" to ensure Wales has a "stable and progressive" government.

