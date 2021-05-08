Live
Elections 2021: Counting continues with results close
Follow us @BBCPolitics | SNP hopes of majority remain on a knife edge in Scotland | Counting continues across England
Follow us @BBCPolitics | SNP hopes of majority remain on a knife edge in Scotland | Counting continues across England
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Three seats changed hands - all won by the SNP
-
After the first day of counting, with 48 seats declared, the SNP have 39 MSPs, the Lib Dems four, the Conservatives three and Labour two.
-
The SNP's hopes of an overall majority were dealt a blow late in the day when Scottish Labour's Jackie Baillie held on to the most marginal constituency, Dumbarton
- Nicola Sturgeon was returned in Glasgow Southside, with a comfortable majority, just marginally down on last time
-
Former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw also increased his majority in Eastwood - another target seat for the SNP.
EPACopyright: EPA
What happened in Wales?
With 52 of the 60 seats declared in Wales, Labour is on 30 with the Conservatives on 12, Plaid Cymru nine and the Liberal Democrats one.
It means Labour is set to stay in power in Wales after matching its best-ever Senedd election result - with exactly half of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament.
The Tories took the Vale of Clwyd from Labour, and Brecon and Radnorshire from the Liberal Democrats.
But Labour held firm in other Tory target seats, and they took Rhondda back from Plaid Cymru.
Leader Mark Drakeford said he would "do whatever I can" to ensure Wales has a "stable and progressive" government.
Read our report in full here.
The story in Scotland so far
We're also waking up to the second day of counting in the Holyrood election, with the SNP dominating the constituency vote.
The party won three new seats but failed to win some target constituencies, making it hard, but not impossible, to achieve an overall majority:
Get fully up to speed here.
Parties poised for more results in England's local elections
More results will be announced today, giving the parties a clearer idea of how many of England's councils they will end up running.
The Conservatives have already made significant gains, with Labour losing control of several local authorities.
Counting will also restart in English mayoral elections.
PM Boris Johnson called the results so far "encouraging", while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer promised to lead a fightback and set out a "bold vision".
On Thursday, people in England voted in elections for 143 councils, 13 mayors and 35 police and crime commissioners.
Read more here
What do this morning's papers say?
It's the morning after the night before, and unsurprisingly many of today's front pages choose to lead with photos of an inflatable model of Boris Johnson - which was flying in Hartlepool yesterday, after the Tories snatched the Westminster seat from Labour.
Here's what they make of the rest of yesterday's results:
Find all this morning's front pages here.
Good morning
BBC Politics
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the elections across England, Scotland and Wales.
As counting gets underway again in a couple of hours, we’ll be bringing you all the latest results.
All eyes will be on Scotland, where the SNP are on course to be the largest party, but could fall short of an overall majority.
With 52 of the 60 seats declared for the Senedd, Labour is set to stay in power in Wales.
Meanwhile, the Conservatives have already made significant gains in England – but there are still more council and mayoral results to come.
Stick with us for all the latest updates and analysis.