Elections 2021: Result due in Hartlepool by-election

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

As we wait for the result of the Hartlepool by-election, a Labour source has been preparing expectations, admitting that voters do not yet trust the party.

The source told us: “We’ve said all along the North East and the Midlands would be difficult. We also said the places declaring Thursday would be particularly difficult.

“But, the message from voters is clear and we have heard it. Labour has not yet changed nearly enough for voters to place their trust in us.

“We understand that. We are listening. And we will now redouble our efforts.

“Labour must now accelerate the programme of change in our party, to win back the trust and faith of working people across Britain.

“People don’t want to hear excuses. Keir has said he will take responsibility for these results – and he will take responsibility for fixing it and changing the Labour Party for the better.”