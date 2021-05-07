Live
Elections 2021: Result due in Hartlepool by-election
Britain awaits results of bumper election day | When will we find out the election results?
Labour MP hits out at 'valueless flag waving'
With Labour expected to lose the by-election in Hartlepool, one of the party's MPs has tweeted what looks like implicit criticism of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer:
Voters 'do not trust' Labour yet
As we wait for the result of the Hartlepool by-election, a Labour source has been preparing expectations, admitting that voters do not yet trust the party.
The source told us: “We’ve said all along the North East and the Midlands would be difficult. We also said the places declaring Thursday would be particularly difficult.
“But, the message from voters is clear and we have heard it. Labour has not yet changed nearly enough for voters to place their trust in us.
“We understand that. We are listening. And we will now redouble our efforts.
“Labour must now accelerate the programme of change in our party, to win back the trust and faith of working people across Britain.
“People don’t want to hear excuses. Keir has said he will take responsibility for these results – and he will take responsibility for fixing it and changing the Labour Party for the better.”
When will we know all the election results?
So when will we know what is going on?
The winner of the Hartlepool by-election is expected soon. We have been waiting since the early hours.
Results for the 60 seats in the Welsh Senedd are due later today.
In Scotland, results are expected in more than half the constituency seats, but the final make up of the Scottish Parliament is not expected until Saturday or Sunday.
Counting in council areas in England will take place today, and throughout the weekend in some areas.
A few early results have come in overnight, with Labour holding control of Newcastle and Sunderland, while the Conservatives kept control of Redditch.
The Tories have also won overall control of Harlow Council in Essex, taking seven seats from Labour, and now control the council for Nuneaton and Bedworth, taking 10 seats from Labour.
Doncaster is likely to be the first mayoral race to be announced - potentially this morning - with the rest following later in the day and over Saturday and Sunday.
Twelve of the counts for the 39 police and crime commissioners being elected in England and Wales will not begin until Monday.
When will there be a result declared in Hartlepool?
All eyes are on the counting centre in Hartlepool this morning, where a result is expected this morning.
BBC North East Political Editor Richard Moss, who is at the centre, says there are around three more boxes of ballots still to count, and a final result is expected "possibly around 07:00".
Labour defeat will be tricky for Starmer to explain
Chris Mason
Political Correspondent
It is widely expected that Hartlepool will have a Conservative MP for the first time in more than 50 years when the by-election result comes in later.
It will be awkward for Sir Keir Starmer as Labour concedes another block in the so-called 'red wall' that has been bulldozed by the Conservatives since 2019.
Starmer has a tricky explaining job to do to members of his party.
And while it is just one by-election, it will contribute to changing the mood.
Crucially it will be hard, in a Westminster context, for Starmer to point to any sense of progress.
Labour: Hartlepool vote 'very disappointing'
Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon has conceded defeat in the Hartlepool by-election, telling the BBC that Labour “hasn’t got over the line”.
With the result still to be officially declared, Mr McMahon said: “It’s quite clear when we see the ballots landing on the table that we just haven’t got over the line on the day… that’s clearly very disappointing.”
Inflatable PM erected outside Hartlepool count
Counting in Hartlepool has been going on overnight at the Mill House Leisure Centre, where we are expecting a result to be declared shortly.
And there's an unusual sight greeting those outside - a giant 30ft inflatable of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, with his thumbs up.
All eyes on Hartlepool as waiting game begins
Well the polls have closed and the waiting game begins.
We won’t get all the results today – they will come in gradually over the weekend – but all eyes are on the result of the Hartlepool by-election.
We’ve been expecting that since the early hours of this morning but there is no news just yet.
Labour’s shadow transport secretary, Jim McMahon, has already thrown in the towel though, telling us his party "hasn't got over the line".
We’re expecting the results for the 60 seats in the Welsh Senedd later today
In Scotland, counting starts today in the constituency seats but we’ll have to wait until Saturday or Sunday for the final results.
Doncaster is likely to be the first mayoral race to be announced this morning - with the rest following later today and over the weekend.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the UK elections.
As you join us we are waiting for a result in the Hartlepool by-election.
But Labour have already conceded defeat to the Conservatives - in seat that's only ever had a Labour MP.
19 English councils have been counting overnight.
Counting begins in the Scottish Parliament elections at 09:00 BST
And all the results are expected for the Welsh Senedd seats.
Will bring you all the developments and reaction from across the country, with analysis from our political correspondents and the teams on the ground.
Do stay with us.