Elections 2021: Polls are open for voting

Polling stations are open from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
If you're registered to
vote, you should have received a polling card in the post telling you where your local
polling station is. You don't have to take it with you.
If you registered for a
postal vote, but didn't make it to the post box, don't worry - you can take it
to your polling station before they close.
Polling stations can be
anything from leisure centres to churches.
When you get there, you
will be given a ballot paper. This will have a list of the candidates you are
able to vote for. For example, if you are voting for a mayor, you will be able
to choose from a list of names.
Take you ballot paper in
to a booth and mark your vote in private.
Read everything
carefully. The ballot papers will have instructions.
There may be more than
one election in your area, and you may have more than one vote to cast on the
ballot paper.
In some elections you can
choose more than one candidate, or rank them in order of preference.
If you make a mistake -
don’t panic – give the ballot paper to a member of staff in the polling station
and they will give you a fresh one.
When you're done, fold
the ballot paper and put it in the ballot box.
What elections?
A total of around 48 million people across England, Scotland and Wales will be able to vote in today's bumper crop of elections. Here is a rundown of what is up for grabs:
Around 5,000 English local election seats, across 143 councils
129 seats in the Scottish Parliament
60 seats in the Welsh Senedd
39 Police and Crime Commissioners
25 seats in the London Assembly
13 directly-elected mayors
1 MP will be elected in the Hartlepool by-election
BreakingPolls are open
Polling
stations across England, Scotland and Wales are now officially open, as of
07:00 BST.
They will close at 22:00 BST.
Due
to coronavirus restrictions most of the counting won’t begin until Friday.
Only the
Hartlepool by-election and a handful of English councils are counting overnight.
Who can I vote for in my area?
Use our
postcode checker to find elections in your area and the candidates standing
there.
How the BBC reports polling day
The
BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to
report details of campaigning or election issues while the polls are open.
Under electoral law, the BBC must
follow a code of practice to ensure fairness between candidates and that is
particularly important on polling day.
The corporation does not report on
any of the election campaigns from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on
TV, radio, online or on social media and other channels.
From 22:00 BST normal reporting of the election resumes.
Live Reporting
Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
You'll be asked to wear a face covering inside
-
There will be a clean pencil for each voter - or you can take your own
-
There may also be limits on how many people can go in at once
What about coronavirus - will it be safe to go and vote?
Coronavirus has made today's elections a little different.
Polling stations have been set up with safety measures and social distancing - that means cleaning, screens and one way systems.
The coronavirus outbreak delayed elections that were due to take place last year, so there is a bumper set of polls across most of the country today.
The dogs are up and out
One of the highlights of polling day is the flurry of cute dog pictures on social media.
Voters have already been busy posting snaps of their furry friends accompanying them to the ballot box. These are just a few so far.
If you do take your pooch, remember you will most likely have to leave it outside while you cast your ballot, unless it is an assistance dog.
Do tweet us a photo mentioning @BBCPolitics, and we may well feature them here on our live page.
Where can I watch the results?
The election results will take a little longer to come through than usual, due to requirements to maintain social distancing in the venues where the ballots will be counted.
So this is no all-nighter - the BBC's special coverage will begin on Friday morning.
You can find all the details here.
How do I cast my vote?
Polling stations are open from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.
You can read more about how the BBC reports election day here
Good morning
Hello and happy polling day.
We will be bringing you all the latest updates as voters head to the polls across England, Scotland and Wales.
Polling stations open at 07:00 BST.
In areas where elections are being held, you will have until 22:00 BST to cast your vote.
Due to coronavirus most of the results aren’t due to be announced until Friday morning and in to the weekend.
You can read more about the day ahead here.