Polling station in the rain

Elections 2021: Polls are open for voting

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | How the BBC reports polling day | What elections are in my area?

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Sinead Wilson and Johanna Howitt

All times stated are UK

  1. What about coronavirus - will it be safe to go and vote?

    Polling stations with one way sign
    Copyright: BBC

    Coronavirus has made today's elections a little different.

    Polling stations have been set up with safety measures and social distancing - that means cleaning, screens and one way systems.

    • You'll be asked to wear a face covering inside
    • There will be a clean pencil for each voter - or you can take your own
    • There may also be limits on how many people can go in at once

    The coronavirus outbreak delayed elections that were due to take place last year, so there is a bumper set of polls across most of the country today.

  2. The dogs are up and out

    One of the highlights of polling day is the flurry of cute dog pictures on social media.

    Voters have already been busy posting snaps of their furry friends accompanying them to the ballot box. These are just a few so far.

    If you do take your pooch, remember you will most likely have to leave it outside while you cast your ballot, unless it is an assistance dog.

    Do tweet us a photo mentioning @BBCPolitics, and we may well feature them here on our live page.

    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter
    View more on twitter

  3. Where can I watch the results?

    graphic
    Copyright: BBC

    The election results will take a little longer to come through than usual, due to requirements to maintain social distancing in the venues where the ballots will be counted.

    So this is no all-nighter - the BBC's special coverage will begin on Friday morning.

    You can find all the details here.

  4. How do I cast my vote?

    Polling stations are open from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.

    • If you're registered to vote, you should have received a polling card in the post telling you where your local polling station is. You don't have to take it with you.
    • If you registered for a postal vote, but didn't make it to the post box, don't worry - you can take it to your polling station before they close.
    • Polling stations can be anything from leisure centres to churches.
    • When you get there, you will be given a ballot paper. This will have a list of the candidates you are able to vote for. For example, if you are voting for a mayor, you will be able to choose from a list of names.
    • Take you ballot paper in to a booth and mark your vote in private.
    • Read everything carefully. The ballot papers will have instructions.
    • There may be more than one election in your area, and you may have more than one vote to cast on the ballot paper.
    • In some elections you can choose more than one candidate, or rank them in order of preference.
    • If you make a mistake - don’t panic – give the ballot paper to a member of staff in the polling station and they will give you a fresh one.
    • When you're done, fold the ballot paper and put it in the ballot box.

  5. What elections?

    A total of around 48 million people across England, Scotland and Wales will be able to vote in today's bumper crop of elections. Here is a rundown of what is up for grabs:

    • Around 5,000 English local election seats, across 143 councils
    • 129 seats in the Scottish Parliament
    • 60 seats in the Welsh Senedd
    • 39 Police and Crime Commissioners
    • 25 seats in the London Assembly
    • 13 directly-elected mayors
    • 1 MP will be elected in the Hartlepool by-election
    GFX
    Copyright: BBC

  6. BreakingPolls are open

    Polling station sign
    Copyright: BBC

    Polling stations across England, Scotland and Wales are now officially open, as of 07:00 BST.

    They will close at 22:00 BST.

    Due to coronavirus restrictions most of the counting won’t begin until Friday.

    Only the Hartlepool by-election and a handful of English councils are counting overnight.

  7. Who can I vote for in my area?

    magnifying glass and ballot box
    Copyright: BBC

    Use our postcode checker to find elections in your area and the candidates standing there.

  8. How the BBC reports polling day

    The BBC, like other broadcasters, is not allowed to report details of campaigning or election issues while the polls are open.

    Under electoral law, the BBC must follow a code of practice to ensure fairness between candidates and that is particularly important on polling day.

    The corporation does not report on any of the election campaigns from 00:30 BST until polls close at 22:00 BST on TV, radio, online or on social media and other channels.

    From 22:00 BST normal reporting of the election resumes.

    You can read more about how the BBC reports election day here

  9. Good morning

    Coffee
    Copyright: Getty

    Hello and happy polling day.

    We will be bringing you all the latest updates as voters head to the polls across England, Scotland and Wales.

    Polling stations open at 07:00 BST.

    In areas where elections are being held, you will have until 22:00 BST to cast your vote.

    Due to coronavirus most of the results aren’t due to be announced until Friday morning and in to the weekend.

    You can read more about the day ahead here.

Back to top