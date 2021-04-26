Simon Case says this is not something he has looked into and will be something he will have to discuss with the prime minister.
Mr McDonnel adds in reference to the leak inquiry, that he find it "incredulous it has taken so long".
He says it is five months on and says while it drags on "No10 spokespeople are able to issue statements tarnishing others who are obviously subjects of the inquiry themselves".
Why can't he give more details on the inquiry?
The cabinet secretary is now asked who has informed him that he can't answer some of the committee's questions.
Simon Case says "it's in collaboration with the government's security group who own the processes".
He says he can't say much more about the ongoing inquiry, adding that "what I can say I have already said to the committee".
Did the leaker commit a criminal offence?
Labour's Lloyd Russell-Moyle asks if the leaker has broken any laws.
Simon Case says that this was looked at as part of the process, and it "concluded that this leak did not meet the threshold for an offence under the Official Secrets Act or the offence of misconduct in a public office".
Russell-Moyle asks why the cabinet secretary is not able give more details if it is not a legal matter.
"Just because something isn't a criminal offence it doesn't mean there aren't national security issues involved," Case says.
Case can't go into details of inquiry
Simon Case is asked whether he authorised the prime minister's then official spokesman to say that the inquiry had shown that neither Dominic Cummings nor Lee Cain, the director of communications, were responsible for leaking details of the lockdown.
He says he understands frustrations but says he is not able to go into details for the committee.
Pressed further on whether he can exonerate Mr Cummings and Mr Case, he reiterates that he can't give those details.
He says the Commons Speaker has been kept updated on the progress of the inquiry, and as soon as it is concluded the details will be given to Parliament.
'Widespread anger' over Covid leak
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case says he hopes it is a "matter of weeks rather than months" for the conclusion of an inquiry into who leaked details of Covid plans.
Case says: "I think there was widespread anger, not only in government but beyond, about this leak which related to a vital part of our Covid response."
Asked if it is normal to tell someone they are no longer being investigated while an inquiry is ongoing Cabinet Secretary Simon Case says giving updates is part of the normal process.
But he says he cannot comment on individual cases.
Questions from MPs begin
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the UK's most senior civil servant, has begun answering questions from a committee of MPs.
Are the allegations any more than 'tittle tattle'?
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
"Tittle tattle" - the dictionary defines the phrase as "idle chat" or "gossip". Westminster's lexicon provides a slightly different answer.
The phrase is used time and again by politicians trying to describe and often dismiss a situation that is politically messy and potentially dangerous.
So when International Trade Secretary Liz Truss resorted to cries of "tittle tattle" at the weekend while answering questions about the current political Downing Street quagmire, don't assume the various claims and counter claims will disappear fast.
Many Conservatives believe the prime minister ultimately won't be damaged by any of this. A senior minister told me: "It's not about something that has a major policy implication now."
But the idea that the Tory party just forget it all? Briefings against Mr Cummings, perhaps even carried out by the prime minister himself, have turned the key that opened a Pandora's Box.
And whatever the specific details of each allegation, the question that truly matters in the end is how the prime minister is operating in office.
denies leaking text
messages sent between Mr Johnson and businessman Sir James Dyson
denies leaking details of
November's second coronavirus lockdown in England
alleges Mr Johnson had
considered trying to block an inquiry into the leak in case it involved a
friend of his fiancée Carrie Symonds
You can read more about the Downing Street flat row here.
Good afternoon and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as Cabinet Secretary
Simon Case faces the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee.
The UK’s most senior civil servant was originally meant to
be facing questions on the collapse of Greensill capital and its links to
the government.
But Mr Case is also likely to be asked about the row over who paid for the
refurbishment of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street flat and other
accusations made by the prime minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings.
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Reuters/PA MediaCopyright: Reuters/PA Media
denies leaking text
messages sent between Mr Johnson and businessman Sir James Dyson
denies leaking details of
November's second coronavirus lockdown in England
alleges Mr Johnson had
considered trying to block an inquiry into the leak in case it involved a
friend of his fiancée Carrie Symonds
Questions from MPs begin
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, the UK's most senior civil servant, has begun answering questions from a committee of MPs.
Read more from Laura's blog here.
