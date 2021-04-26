Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell asks if there is to be an inquiry into the alleged comments made by Boris Johnson saying "bodies could pile high in the streets" when discussing lockdowns.

Simon Case says this is not something he has looked into and will be something he will have to discuss with the prime minister.

Mr McDonnel adds in reference to the leak inquiry, that he find it "incredulous it has taken so long".

He says it is five months on and says while it drags on "No10 spokespeople are able to issue statements tarnishing others who are obviously subjects of the inquiry themselves".