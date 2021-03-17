Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics
Lauren Turner, Paul Seddon and Richard Morris
Cummings says Department of Health was "smoking ruin"
The most eye catching event in Westminster this morning has been the appearance of the PM's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who's been giving evidence to a committee of MPs.
And he didn't hold back.
He said that there should be an “urgent very, very hard look” by parliament at “what went wrong and why” during the pandemic.
And he told MPs on the science and technology committee that the Department of Health was a “smoking ruin” at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the vaccine programme had to be taken away from the department.
PM heads for the Commons
Boris Johnson has just been snapped leaving No 10 as he heads over to Parliament for this week's PMQs.
Our cue to stand by for the start of question time in a few minutes.
The PM ignored shouts from waiting reporters about his former aide Dominic Cummings, who has been creating some headlines of his own this morning....
Vaccine passports being discussed in government
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed discussions are taking place about introducing vaccine passports to allow people more freedom after they have been immunised.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast earlier Mr Kwarteng said: “We are having conversations all the time about what the best steps should be.”
“Once we’ve reopened the economy I’m sure we’ll be looking at other measures to keep people safe,” he added.
Catch-up programme not helping poorest pupils, says watchdog
MPs may also ask the PM about the government's programme to help pupils catch up on missed school time, after a report said the scheme may not be reaching the most disadvantaged children.
The National Audit Office - which scrutinises public spending - says fewer than half of pupils who have already received tuition as part of the scheme are from the poorest families.
The National Tutoring Programme was launched last year to give extra tuition to the UK's poorest pupils.
All over-50s in England invited for coronavirus jab
The vaccine roll-out programme may be one of the topics MPs could raise with the PM.
Earlier, the health secretary took to Twitter with this announcement:
The over 50s group is the final one on the priority list which covers 99% of those at high risk of dying from Covid-19.
Everyone in the top nine priority groups should be offered a second dose by mid-July, up to 12 weeks after the first.
Good morning
BBC Politics
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's Prime Minister's Questions.
As always, the proceedings kick off at 12:00 GMT.
We'll bring you all the developments, with analysis from our political correspondents, and the BBC Reality Check team.
Thanks for joining us.