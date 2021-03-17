HoC Copyright: HoC

The most eye catching event in Westminster this morning has been the appearance of the PM's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, who's been giving evidence to a committee of MPs.

And he didn't hold back.

He said that there should be an “urgent very, very hard look” by parliament at “what went wrong and why” during the pandemic.

And he told MPs on the science and technology committee that the Department of Health was a “smoking ruin” at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and that the vaccine programme had to be taken away from the department.

