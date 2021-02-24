Whitehaven coal mine Copyright: Whitehaven coal mine An illustration of the proposed coal mine site in Whitehaven Image caption: An illustration of the proposed coal mine site in Whitehaven

Alok Sharma's first weeks in his job haven't gone as smoothly as he may have wished.

He was still business secretary when he first took on the COP26 responsibilities but after criticism that he was "overloaded" with the day job of running a government department, he was appointed full-time to the UN summit role.

And recently there were calls for him to resign after ministers approved the development of a new coal mine in Cumbria.

Read more here from our environment analyst Roger Harrabin.