COP26 summit boss faces first MPs' questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics
Richard Morris, Sinead Wilson and Edited by Johanna Howitt
Criticism of the government's climate credentials
Alok Sharma's first weeks in his job haven't gone as smoothly as he may have wished.
He was still business secretary when he first took on the COP26 responsibilities but after criticism that he was "overloaded" with the day job of running a government department, he was appointed full-time to the UN summit role.
And recently there were calls for him to resign after ministers approved the development of a new coal mine in Cumbria.
Read more here from our environment analyst Roger Harrabin.
"Climate change is a threat to our security" - PM
Boris Johnson chaired a session of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.
The prime minister told world leaders at the virtual event: "Climate change is a threat to our security".
It is the first time a British PM has chaired such a meeting since 1992.
Mr Johnson said some would argue "all this green stuff from a bunch of tree-hugging tofu-munchers" is not a suitable subject for a UN meeting.
"I couldn't disagree more profoundly," he said adding that the council need to act to protect "peace, security and stability" around the world.
Read more here
COP26 in the Commons
As we mentioned earlier, MPs have their first chance to ask questions about preparations for the COP26 climate conference.
The UN summit is being held in Glasgow in November, and is expected to be the biggest summit the UK has ever hosted.
In January, Alok Sharma left his previous position as business secretary to focus full-time on his role as president of COP26.
In a speech earlier this month Mr Sharma said: “I have one very clear aim: and that’s to put the world on track to make the Paris Agreement a reality.”
The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change, which aims to limit global warming.
Welcome to our live coverage from the House of Commons.
We’re joining you a little earlier than usual today to bring you some highlights from the first question time for Alok Sharma, in his newish full-time role as president of the UN COP26 climate conference.
Those questions kick off at 11:30 GMT, then we’ll move seamlessly into our regular coverage of this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions at 12:00 GMT.
Thanks for following along with us.