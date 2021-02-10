Live
Prime Minister's Questions
PM heads to the Commons
As has become a common sight in recent months, Boris Johnson was spotted wearing a black face mask earlier as he left Downing Street.
He's due to appear in the Commons, as usual, at midday.
Why GB-NI pet travel is no longer plain sailing
One of the issues raised by the Northern Ireland Protocol is that of pet travel between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
10-year jail term for Covid travel lies defended
The British public expects "strong action", Grant Shapps says, amid criticism of the new penalty.Read more
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Prime Minister's Questions, the last before Parliament's February recess next week.
It's a busy day, with ministers under pressure to explain more about their hotel quarantine policy for arrivals from Covid variant hotspots.
Ministers have announced maximum 10-year jail terms for those who lie about their travel history to dodge a hotel stay - but are facing criticism about whether that's proportionate, or even realistic.
Elsewhere, the PM could also face questions about his plan to unlock restrictions in England, with an update promised in 12 days' time.
Today the pub sector is the latest asking ministers for a reopening date, with many facing a battle with survival.
The session gets under way at mid-day. Stick with us for live updates and commentary.