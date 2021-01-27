Prime Minister's Questions

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be leading the questioning of the prime minister today - but like many of us, he is working from home.

Sir Keir is isolating for the third time since the pandemic started, having been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus - but he is not showing any symptoms.

Despite his quarantine, the Labour leader has a full schedule today, and is due to hold a video call after PMQs with some of the bereaved families who lost loved ones to Covid-19.

And we expect he will point to yesterday's grim milestone of 100,000 deaths in the UK during his exchanges with PM.

Sir Keir released a statement on Tuesday calling it "a national tragedy" and criticising the government for being "behind the curve at every stage".

We are sure he will have more to say on the subject today.