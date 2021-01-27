Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Follow us on Twitter | @BBCPolitics | PM's criteria for easing lockdown is expected to be published next month | A grim milestone in an abnormal year
Gavin Stamp, Jennifer Scott and Sinead Wilson
Starmer questions PM from home
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be leading the questioning of the prime minister today - but like many of us, he is working from home.
Sir Keir is isolating for the third time since the pandemic started, having been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus - but he is not showing any symptoms.
Despite his quarantine, the Labour leader has a full schedule today, and is due to hold a video call after PMQs with some of the bereaved families who lost loved ones to Covid-19.
And we expect he will point to yesterday's grim milestone of 100,000 deaths in the UK during his exchanges with PM.
Sir Keir released a statement on Tuesday calling it "a national tragedy" and criticising the government for being "behind the curve at every stage".
We are sure he will have more to say on the subject today.
Why is the UK's 100,000 death toll so bad?
Nick Triggle
Health Correspondent
More than 100,000 people in the UK have died from a virus, that, this time last year, felt like a far-off foreign threat.
How did we come to be one of the countries with the worst death tolls?
There is no quick answer to that question, and there is sure to be a long and detailed public inquiry once the pandemic is over.
But there are plenty of clues that, when pieced together, help build a picture of why the UK has reached this devastating number.
Read more here from Nick, Christine Jeavans & Robert Cuffe.
Questions facing PM on pandemic response
As the UK passed 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, Boris Johnson faced criticism from some scientists for "a legacy of poor decisions" before and during the pandemic.
Labour also criticised "monumental mistakes" by the prime minister in delaying acting on scientific advice over lockdowns three times.
It came after the PM told a Downing Street press conference last night: "We truly did everything we could."
Questioned about the death toll again this morning, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said ministers took the "best possible" expert advice.
You can read the latest on the situation here.
