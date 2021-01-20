Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Gavin Stamp and Justin Parkinson
Emergency services are on
standby across the north of England as the Environment Agency has warned Storm Christoph could cause widespread flooding.
The government is coming
under increasing pressure to retain the £20 top-up of universal credit beyond its end date on 31 March. Former government
adviser Dame Louise Casey has told the BBC, the Tories would be seen as the “nasty
party” if it ended the benefit increase.
Home secretary Priti Patel
has said ministers are working to ensure police and other front-line workers are
moved up the priority list for coronavirus vaccines.
A £23m fund has been announced
to support fishing firms as ministers try to quell industry anger over Brexit border
delays.
Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th President of the USA later. Mr Biden will be sworn in around 16:30 GMT. Will the PM say a few words ahead of the events in Washington?
Condemn genocide in China urges SNP
Back after a technical hiccup with his second question, the SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford asks if the UK will stop trade deals with countries who commit genocide?
Is the PM prepared to stand up today, he asks and say that genocide is being committed against the Uighurs in China?
The PM says he regards what is happening in China as "utterly abhorrent"
What would Mr Blackford propose by way of foreign policy the PM asks?
What about a Covid inquiry?
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey asks about a possible inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PM says now is not the time to deal with this, but adds that questions will of course be asked and answered.
Can you hear me, asks Tory MP?
Tory MP Nicola Richards is next up but there are technical problems and she is left asking "can you hear me?".
The Speaker urges the MP to speak now, saying the PM is desperate to hear the question.
But it is no good and Ms Richards admits the Zoom link is not working and Sir Lindsay Hoyle says it is "time to move on".
UK 'must have best possible relations with US'
Joining by video link, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford says people will "breathe a sigh of relief" when Donald Trump leaves office. He says the PM "cosied up" to the president and his "callous world view". He cites Boris Johnson's predecessor Theresa May's criticism of the cut to the international aid budget, calling the move "cruel".
The PM says the UK must have the "best possible" relationship with the US. He adds that the country is leading others on climate policy and the transatlantic alliance will prosper.
Blackford's second question is postponed by a technical glitch.
PM: On track to deliver vaccine target pledge
Conservative MP Rob Butler asks about the coronavirus vaccine roll out programme.
The prime minister says the government is "on track to deliver our pledge" to vaccinate the top four priority groups by the middle of February, but he says it is very hard.
PM: Starmer like a weather vane
In his last question, Sir Keir Starmer asks why the PM "overruled" the home secretary on shutting UK borders last March.
Boris Johnson replies that the Labour leader has behaved "like a weather vane" on the subject over the last few months.
He says the government is getting on with dealing with the pandemic, while Labour continues to "play politics" and "snipe from the sidelines".
PM pressed on Patel border closure claims
Sir Keir Starmer presses on, quoting comments from Home Secretary Priti Patel that officials are "washing through the data" and it may have to be imputed manually.
He now moves onto another issue, quoting more comments from Priti Patel who it has emerged suggested that she opposed the decision not to close the UK's borders early during the pandemic.
Why, Sir Keir adds, did the PM overrule his home secretary?
In response, the PM says the UK has some of the toughest border controls in the world and measures have been in place since June to require people to quarantine from certain destinations.
He again labels the Labour leader as "Captain Hindsight"
Officials 'working round the clock' to fix Home Office records
The Labour leader asks how long it will take for the wrongly deleted records to be reinstated in the database.
The PM replies that officials are working "round the clock" to fix the problem and that the government has invested "massively" in policing.
PM says police data loss 'outrageous'
The PM says this is not just a technical issue and that as a result criminals are not being caught and victims are not getting justice.
He says 403,000 records have been either lost or deleted from the police database.
In response, the PM says the opposition leader has not listened to his response.
"It is outrageous that any data has been lost but are working to retrieve the data."
PM: We don't know how many cases disrupted
Sir Keir Starmer pushes the PM on the issue of Home Office records, asking how many convicted criminals have had their records deleted.
Boris Johnson says "we don't know" how many cases might have been disrupted.
Starmer says Biden inauguration "victory for hope"
Sir Keir Starmer is now on his feet.
The Labour leader starts by also adding his support for Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration as the 46th US President later.
"It is a victory for hope and hate and a real moment for optimism in the US and around the world."
He also praises those who are helping with the vaccination rollout and NHS workers.
He moves onto this first question about loss of 150,000 police records from the national police computer.
He asks how many criminal investigations have been damaged.
The PM says the Home Office is looking to rectify the episode and restore the data as soon as possible.
Emergency Floods meeting later
The Prime Minister is on his feet. He kicks off by congratulating President-elect Biden on his inauguration later today and says he looks forward to working with him on things like climate change.
Mr Johnson confirmed the government's emergency Cobra committee will meet this afternoon to discuss the risk of flooding as Storm Christoph takes hold.
It comes as the Environment Agency has issues more than 50 flood warnings for parts of England.
The first question comes from the Alec Shelbrooke who welcomes the continuation of free schools meals over the February half term.
Boris Johnson says no child will go hungry this winter.
PMQs starts
Sir Lindsay Hoyle sends his "best wishes" to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ahead of the presidential inauguration in Washington later.
The Speaker has now called Boris Johnson to the despatch box as this week's PMQs gets underway.
Stay with us as we bring you the exchanges.
Topics the PM could face at question time
Nick Eardley
Political correspondent
The big political event of the day is in Washington DC – but what will Boris Johnson have to say about Joe Biden’s inauguration as US President?
The PM had been one of the world leaders closest to President Trump, but in recent weeks Downing Street has been building bridges with Joe Biden’s team and Mr Johnson has made it clear he thinks they have a lot in common (not least sharing “Build Back Better” as their slogan to a post-pandemic recovery).
Closer to home, Labour have accused the prime minister for months of acting too slow when it came to Covid restrictions. Today, the Guido Fawkes website has published a video which appears to show the home secretary saying the UK’s borders should have been closed last March. You can expect that to come up in today’s session.
There’s also floods – many people will be nervously watching Storm Christoph and worrying about flooding. The government's emergency committee - Cobra - met yesterday to discuss it, but it’s another issue which might be brought up at PMQs.
PM heads to Commons
The PM has just left No 10 Downing Street to head over to Parliament for PMQs.
Home Secretary in border row
Boris Johnson could face questions about whether the home secretary was at odds with the government's decision on when to close UK borders when the pandemic hit last year.
The website Guido Fawkes has got hold of a copy of a video call where Priti Patel told Tory supporters she was an "advocate" of closing the borders 10 months ago.
Between mid March and June, the UK did not impose a ban or quarantine restrictions on international travellers arriving in the UK.
A Home Office spokesman said there were now "strong measures" at the border.
PM departing words for Trump?
We’ll be listening to see if the prime minister is asked about Donald Trump’s departure from office today and the inauguration of Joe Biden as US President.
As Boris Johnson gears up to forge a relationship with the new US President, his predecessor, Theresa May accused him of “abandoning” the UK’s moral leadership on the world stage.
The ex-prime minister said Mr Johnson's decision to cut the overseas aid budget below 0.7% of national income had reduced the UK's global "credibility".
Writing in the Daily Mail, she warned the UK would be judged by its actions and not it’s rhetoric.
Read more here.
'Nasty party' analogy will sting the Tories
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The "nasty party". A tag first used by Theresa May nearly 20 years ago, when she told her party from the conference platform that some members of the public saw them in that way.
It's a label that successive Conservative regimes have tried to escape since then, a label that fairly or not, stuck in the minds of many members of the public.
And it's a label that Boris Johnson, the prime minister with the first chunky Tory majority for years certainly won't want to revive.
That's why the warning from Dame Louise Casey, who until recently was advising his government, may hurt. She is not the first person to raise the alarm about the wisdom of removing the extra £20 a week in universal credit at the end of March from millions of families.
The opposition parties, some Tory MPs and even some ministers, are pushing for a change of heart.
But the association with that old tag is a public warning, not just about the practical impact the change would have at a time of enormous need, but spells out what even some ministers see as the political risk to the move.
Read Laura's blog in full here
Warning over scrapping universal credit increase
As arguments rage over whether the government should continue the £20 a week increase in universal credit beyond the end of March, there’s been a stinging rebuke from the government's former homelessness advisor.
In an interview with the BBC, Dame Louise Casey warned the Tories risk the return of the “nasty party” image, if the additional support is withdrawn.
The former prime minister, Theresa May, coined the phrase two decades ago when she warned the party conference that some members of the public saw them this way.
The government says nothing has been decided as the opposition parties, some Tory MPs and even some ministers, are pushing for a change of heart.
You read more here about Dame Louise's interview with BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg
Today's headlines
The news agenda is full of issues that MPs might look to raise with the PM: