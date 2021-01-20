Back after a technical hiccup with his second question, the SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford asks if the UK will stop trade deals with countries who commit genocide?

Is the PM prepared to stand up today, he asks and say that genocide is being committed against the Uighurs in China?

The PM says he regards what is happening in China as "utterly abhorrent"

What would Mr Blackford propose by way of foreign policy the PM asks?