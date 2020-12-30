MPs set to vote on EU-UK Brexit trade deal

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today's proceedings in Parliament.

MPs and peers will vote this afternoon on the new trade deal agreed last week between the UK and the European Union.

It's expected to pass with ease, not least because the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has instructed his MPs to back Boris Johnson’s deal.

But Sir Keir is expected to face a small rebellion by some of his colleagues who were determined to vote against what they say is a bad deal for the UK.

We'll bring all the developments as they happen, with analysis from our political correspondents.

Do stay with us.