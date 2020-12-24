Live
EU-UK on brink of Brexit trade deal
Johanna Howitt, Becky Morton, Jennifer Scott and Kate Whannel
The tramlines for a vital relationship
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
The first thing that we expect to happen at an official level is a phone call, which I understand will be the fifth call in the past 24 hours between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
That is expected to happen about now, but Brexit watchers will be stunned to know that the timings may slip a little bit.
It has been a long haul, but a trade deal done in record time.
Although the political debate will burst into life as soon as we see a glimpse on both sides of this, it is worth saying we expect there are about 2,000 pages of text.
The idea that everyone is going to get their heads round every single piece of detail and be able to find all the potential mini political explosions around it in the space of a few hours or by the time it's Christmas day is for the birds.
I don't think that the text will emerge immediately, but it will emerge before too long - and certainly before MPs have to vote on it, which we expect will happen on it on 30 December if all goes to plan.
Without sounding too grand about it, those pages - that dry detail - will set out the tramlines for an absolutely vital relationship that will shape what happens in this country for decades to come.
But what we will see in the next couple of days is the theory of it. The practice of the relationship will only be provided in the coming years.
'No doubt' Parliament will approve a deal
Labour MP Hilary Benn, who chairs the Commons Brexit committee, said he thinks there is "no doubt" the UK Parliament will approve a deal, if it is recalled to vote on one next week.
“What any deal is going to do is to make the consequences of Brexit for business less bad than they would otherwise be," he told BBC Breakfast.
However, he said there would be "big changes" from 1 January regardless of whether there is an agreement and the debate over the UK's relationship with the EU will continue.
“I suspect this will not be the end of negotiations with the EU, there will be plenty of things to talk about over the months and the years ahead," he added.
'Government holding a gun to Parliament's head'
MPs are likely to return (albeit virtually) to Westminster next week to vote on the trade deal.
"Parliament doesn’t have much option but to pass this thing," Jill Rutter of research group UK in a Changing in Europe says.
"Government is almost holding a gun to Parliament's head.
"If Parliament doesn’t pass this next week, then it is no deal on 31 December.
"I don’t think anybody wants to take responsibility for that."
The European Parliament will not have time to ratify a deal before 1 January, so any agreement is likely to be provisional.
Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will vote on an agreement retrospectively at some point in the new year.
Real confidence we are so close
Gavin Lee
BBC Europe reporter
'Twas the night before a Brexit deal was agreed.
It seems the groundhog weeks of the same issues being fought over and discussed could be coming to an end.
Things changed about 24 hours ago. Every day, we get in touch with EU officials and ask what is going on, and the answer is always "could be now, could be later".
Suddenly it was "it is going to be tonight" and there was real confidence that they were so close.
They just had to go through species by species on fish and work out how close they could be, but the compromise was there.
In the next couple of hours we are expecting two press conferences from both sides of the water - one from Boris Johnson and one from Ursula von der Leyen.
This will be their view on how the deal has been agreed.
All of the EU councils and governments will also see this document and send it back if they agree provisionally.
So, fingers crossed we will have some news in the next hour or so.
Timings slipping...
We had been expecting a press conferences at around 08:00 GMT, but the timetable could be a bit fluid this morning.
This is from our political editor Laura Kuenssberg - "Brexit watchers - you'll be shocked to know the timings this morning may slip a bit."
Why is fishing important in Brexit trade talks?
It is believed one of the final obstacles being discussed by negotiators is quotas for particular types of fish.
That's no surprise as fishing has always been an emotional issue in the UK's relationship with the European Union.
Supporters of Brexit see it as a symbol of sovereignty that will now be regained. The UK says any new agreement on fisheries must be based on the understanding that "British fishing grounds are first and foremost for British boats".
But the EU wants access for its boats and says reaching a "fair deal" on fisheries is a pre-condition for a free trade agreement (with no tariffs or taxes on goods crossing borders).
So, while fishing is a tiny part of the economy on both sides of the Channel, it carries big political weight.
You can read more about why fishing is such a key issue in the talks here.
Deal not confirmed yet - but UK government is confident
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
Take this with a bit of a pinch of salt, as the deal has not been confirmed yet, and no one apart from a tiny circle of officials and politicians on both sides have seen the full text of the agreement, which is said to be around 2,000 pages long.
But expect Boris Johnson to claim this morning that the agreement he’s sealed with the EU fulfils the promises he made in the Tory manifesto and the UK government will be in control of money, laws, borders and fisheries.
It’s understood the agreement does not have a role for the European Court of Justice and the two sides have agreed a system to sort out disputes that follows international law, rather than EU law.
The government is also confident that it secured last-minute protection for UK car plants too, over so-called rules of origin that determine where goods have been produced or manufactured, not just where they have been shipped from.
There were four calls between the Prime Minister and the EU chief yesterday, and another call is expected between the two of them soon this morning.
Negotiators were still haggling over the final details of the deal over fish stocks but it’s expected that the two sides have agreed to phase the new arrangements over five years, with the UK catching as much as two-thirds of the fish in UK waters by the end of the transition.
What's happened so far
After months of talks, UK cabinet ministers gathered for a late night conference call on Tuesday to discuss a Brexit deal with the EU.
The UK and EU negotiating teams talked through the night in Brussels.
It’s understood they discussed quotas for specific species of fish.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were also in contact. It's understood they spoke four times yesterday, and will do so again shortly.
We're now poised for a press conference to follow some time this morning.
