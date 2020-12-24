EU-UK on brink of Brexit trade deal

The first thing that we expect to happen at an official level is a phone call, which I understand will be the fifth call in the past 24 hours between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

That is expected to happen about now, but Brexit watchers will be stunned to know that the timings may slip a little bit.

It has been a long haul, but a trade deal done in record time.

Although the political debate will burst into life as soon as we see a glimpse on both sides of this, it is worth saying we expect there are about 2,000 pages of text.

The idea that everyone is going to get their heads round every single piece of detail and be able to find all the potential mini political explosions around it in the space of a few hours or by the time it's Christmas day is for the birds.

I don't think that the text will emerge immediately, but it will emerge before too long - and certainly before MPs have to vote on it, which we expect will happen on it on 30 December if all goes to plan.

Without sounding too grand about it, those pages - that dry detail - will set out the tramlines for an absolutely vital relationship that will shape what happens in this country for decades to come.

But what we will see in the next couple of days is the theory of it. The practice of the relationship will only be provided in the coming years.