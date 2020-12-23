After months of talks, UK cabinet ministers are understood to be gathering on a conference call to discuss a Brexit deal with the EU. Our political editor Laura Kuenssberg says that “wouldn’t\nhappen in No 10 wasn’t by now very confident that a deal is shortly to be\nfinalised”. At the same time in\nBrussels, the UK and EU negotiating teams are still locked in discussions. It’s understood they\nare talking about specific details for future fishing rights – on catches of\nspecific species of fish. Earlier, EU sources\nsaid UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula\nvon der Leyen had also been in contact in an attempt to break the deadlock.
