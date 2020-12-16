Live
Prime Minister's Questions
UK Christmas rules 'unlikely to change' | 'Narrow path' available for Brexit deal - EU chief
Between 23 and 27 December, you can form a"Christmas bubble" comprised of people from three households
-
You can travel between tiers and between UK nations to meet your bubble
-
You can only meet in homes, places of worship or public outdoor spaces - not pubs or restaurants
-
You can meet people outside your bubble according to your local rules
England's house building plans revised
Some Conservative MPs could ask the PM about new proposals to revise controversial planning reforms in England.
When new targets for house building were first announced it prompted a backlash from Tories, and now a computer-based formula used to decide where houses should be located has been "updated" to focus more on cities and urban areas in the North and Midlands.
Ministers said cash for brownfield sites would be distributed more fairly outside London and the South East.
Some MPs in southern England said their areas risked being "concreted over".
Read more here
Will PM's aide be mentioned at PMQs?
Another subject that might come up at PMQs is the pay packet of Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings.
Figures released by the Cabinet Office show his salary rose during 2020 from between £95,000-£99,999 to £140,000-£144,999, making him among the highest-earning special advisers in government.
Mr Cummings is still on the government payroll but is working his notice at home, having left Downing Street in November following a bitter row over the running of Mr Johnson's office.
You can read more here.
Boris Johnson heads to the Commons
Will there be a Brexit deal?
Talks continue in Brussels today to try to trash out a Brexit deal.
Despite weeks of intensive talks, the UK and EU have remained stuck over fishing rights and how far the UK should be able to depart from EU rules in the future.
Updating the European Parliament this morning on last week's EU leaders' summit meeting, president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: "As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not.
A UK official said on Wednesday: "We've made some progress, but we are still very far apart in key areas."
Read more here.
What are the Christmas rules?
Here's a quick reminder of what you can and can't do over Christmas
Here are the details in full.
Christmas rules to go ahead
The plans to allow us all to see our families have been dominating the discussions in Westminster this morning.
Leaders from the four UK nations have now agreed to stick with the relaxation of Covid rules around Christmas, despite calls for them to be toughened.
However we are expecting the government to issue much stronger advice later today with people being urged to be cautious during the festive period.
Good morning
BBC Politics
Welcome to our live coverage of today’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
It’s the last PMQs of 2020.
We’ll bring you all the details, with analysis from our deputy political editor Vicki Young, and our colleagues at BBC Reality Check
Do stay with us.