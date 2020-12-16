PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Some Conservative MPs could ask the PM about new proposals to revise controversial planning reforms in England.

When new targets for house building were first announced it prompted a backlash from Tories, and now a computer-based formula used to decide where houses should be located has been "updated" to focus more on cities and urban areas in the North and Midlands.

Ministers said cash for brownfield sites would be distributed more fairly outside London and the South East.

Some MPs in southern England said their areas risked being "concreted over".

