UK-EU leaders to decide if Brexit deal can be saved

The sun may be starting to set in Westminster, but there is still plenty more news coming your way.

The biggest event leaving Whitehall watchers on tenterhooks is the call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The phone call, which could decide the fate of trade talks between the two sides, is due to kick off at 16:00 GMT and we will be eagerly awaiting statements from the pair afterwards.

While we wait, there will be an urgent question from Labour at around 15:30 GMT on the state of negotiations, so expect some MPs to be making their post-Brexit opinions known.

And at 17:30 GMT, members will be heading back to the Commons to debate the controversial UK Internal Market Bill that has a rough ride in the House of Lords and is disliked by EU figures.

Will trade talks continue? Has any progress been made? Or will the two sides decide to walk away?

Stay with us for all the updates here.