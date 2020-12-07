Live
UK-EU leaders to decide if Brexit deal can be saved
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | UK and EU make one last push for trade deal | All you need to know about Brexit
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | UK and EU make one last push for trade deal | All you need to know about Brexit
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
A busy afternoon ahead...
The sun may be starting to set in Westminster, but there is still plenty more news coming your way.
The biggest event leaving Whitehall watchers on tenterhooks is the call between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
The phone call, which could decide the fate of trade talks between the two sides, is due to kick off at 16:00 GMT and we will be eagerly awaiting statements from the pair afterwards.
While we wait, there will be an urgent question from Labour at around 15:30 GMT on the state of negotiations, so expect some MPs to be making their post-Brexit opinions known.
And at 17:30 GMT, members will be heading back to the Commons to debate the controversial UK Internal Market Bill that has a rough ride in the House of Lords and is disliked by EU figures.
Will trade talks continue? Has any progress been made? Or will the two sides decide to walk away?
Stay with us for all the updates here.
Hello
Hello and welcome to our live Brexit coverage.
As UK and EU negotiators continue to talk in Brussels to try to salvage a deal, we’ll bring you all the developments, with analysis from our correspondents in the UK and Europe.
Thanks for joining us – do stay tuned.