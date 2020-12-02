Live
PMQs: Boris Johnson faces MPs' questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | New Covid tier system comes into force in England | Why it feels like a government without a majority
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | New Covid tier system comes into force in England | Why it feels like a government without a majority
Live Reporting
Kate Whannel and Paul Seddon
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good morning
BBC Politics
Hello.
Welcome to our live rolling coverage of this week's PMQs.
We'll bring you all the details, with analysis from our political correspondent Helen Catt, and our colleagues at BBC Reality Check.
Thanks for joining us.