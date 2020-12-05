UK and EU leaders agree to resume Brexit talks

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

Talks to reach a post-Brexit trade deal are back on, having been put on hold on Friday night.

The development comes after a phonecall between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen.

In a joint statement, the leaders agreed there were “significant differences” with fishing rights, rules on state subsidies for business and arrangements for policing remaining the key sticking points.

They said “further effort” was needed and instructed their chief negotiators to resume talks on Sunday.

Mr Johnson and Mrs Von Der Leyen will speak again on Monday evening.