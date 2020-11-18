Virtual Prime Minister's Questions

EPA Copyright: EPA The PM will take PMQs from Downing Street Image caption: The PM will take PMQs from Downing Street

Hello.

And welcome to our coverage of this week’s PMQs.

With the prime minister self-isolating in Downing Street, today's proceedings will be quite different.

Boris Johnson will appear by video link, answering all the MPs questions from inside No 10.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take his usual place at the opposition dispatch box, and the MPs lucky to have their names selected this week, will ask their question from their place on the green benches, or by video link.

We'll follow along to bring you all the coverage here, with analysis from our political correspondent Jessica Parker and the BBC Reality Check team.