HoC Copyright: HoC MPs observed the two-minute silence in the Commons chamber Image caption: MPs observed the two-minute silence in the Commons chamber

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has led what is believed to be the first ever mini-service for Armistice Day in the chamber of the House of Commons.

The Speaker’s Chaplain, Tricia Hillas - who normally leads prayers behind closed doors ahead of the start of proceedings in the House - began the short service with a reading from Psalm 46.1.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attended the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey.

We will remember them.