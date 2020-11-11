Live
Prime Minister's Questions
MPs mark Armistice Day
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has led what is believed to be the first ever mini-service for Armistice Day in the chamber of the House of Commons.
The Speaker’s Chaplain, Tricia Hillas - who normally leads prayers behind closed doors ahead of the start of proceedings in the House - began the short service with a reading from Psalm 46.1.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attended the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey.
We will remember them.
