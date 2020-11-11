Boris Johnson
Live

Prime Minister's Questions

Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Tory MPs form group to oppose future lockdowns | Johnson plays role of pessimist amid vaccine hope

Jennifer Scott, Justin Parkinson and Richard Morris

All times stated are UK

  1. MPs mark Armistice Day

    MPs observed the two-minutes silence in the Commons chamber
    Copyright: HoC
    Image caption: MPs observed the two-minute silence in the Commons chamber

    Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has led what is believed to be the first ever mini-service for Armistice Day in the chamber of the House of Commons.

    The Speaker’s Chaplain, Tricia Hillas - who normally leads prayers behind closed doors ahead of the start of proceedings in the House - began the short service with a reading from Psalm 46.1.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer attended the Armistice Day service at Westminster Abbey.

    We will remember them.

  2. Good morning

    BBC Politics

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs.

    As always, the proceedings will kick off at 12:00 GMT.

    We'll bring you all the details, with analysis from our political correspondent Leila Nathoo and our colleagues at BBC Reality Check.

    Thanks for joining us.

