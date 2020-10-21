Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Greater Manchester deal falls over a £5m gap | South Yorkshire to move into tier 3 from Saturday
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Greater Manchester deal falls over a £5m gap | South Yorkshire to move into tier 3 from Saturday
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Good Morning
BBC Politics
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs.
Boris Johnson will be at the despatch box at 12:00 BST.
We'll bring you all the details of his exchanges with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other MPs, with analysis from our deputy political editor Vicki Young, and our colleagues at BBC Reality Check.
Do stay with us.