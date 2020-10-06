Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Johnson pledges green recovery after coronavirus

Boris Johnson pledges £160m for offshore wind power | What's in Boris Johnson's climate in tray?

Kate Whannel, Paul Seddon and Richard Morris

  1. Good Morning

    BBC Politics

    Image caption: The PM and chancellor on a visit to the headquarters of Octopus Energy on Tuesday

    Hello and welcome to the Politics live page.

    We're here to take you through Boris Johnson's speech to the Conservative party's annual conference - which is being held online.

    The PM is due to start speaking at 11:30 BST.

    We'll bring you all the details live, with analysis from our political correspondent Chris Mason.

