Prime Minister's Questions

Sir Keir Starmer says local lockdowns have been described as a "whack-a-mole" strategy.

But he says in many areas people think things are getting worse not better, with cases in locked-down areas going up not down.

Boris Johnson says no one wants to impose local restrictions, but the spike in virus cases "does appear" more localised than in the spring.

The PM says the government is working with councils to ensure the "right mix" of restrictions, and hopes to see an effect from these in the coming weeks.