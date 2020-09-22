Starmer: 'My vision for Britain'

BBC Copyright: BBC

There is no doubt Sir Keir is facing a number of challenges as the new Labour leader.

He took over the party after four election defeats - including last December, where the party lost many of its heartland constituencies in the Midlands and North of England.

But one the party has long wrestled with is its approach to patriotism and how to strike the balance between flag waving supporter and realistic critic of the UK.

We spoke to a range of Labour voices to look at the history of this dilemma and what approach he should take.

