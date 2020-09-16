Aside from testing, another area that could come up today is Brexit.
Boris Johnson could face questions about his plans to override sections of the Brexit withdrawal agreement as part of the Internal Markets Bill, which cleared its first hurdle in the Commons earlier this week.
A number of Conservative MPs have voiced concerns about the bill, which is due to receive detailed scrutiny in the Commons next week.
A row over the bill has overshadowed post-Brexit trade talks with the EU, which are continuing on an informal basis in Brussels this week. You can read more here.
Johnson leaves for PMQs
The prime minister has left Downing Street to head to the Commons for this week's question time.
Testing, testing, testing
Although there are a range of topics for Angela Rayner to go on at today's PMQs, we do expect coronavirus testing to feature highly.
As you will know, people across the country have been unable to get tests when showing symptoms of the virus.
Will Brexit also feature at PMQs?
Although there are a range of topics for Angela Rayner to go on at today's PMQs, we do expect coronavirus testing to feature highly.
As you will know, people across the country have been unable to get tests when showing symptoms of the virus.
A surge in demand has led to local shortages, with many people reporting problems securing online bookings and being directed to test sites hundreds of miles from home.
And this has even led to some families turning up to A&E, out of concern for their loved ones, trying to get tests there.
This morning, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said resolving the problems was "the number one issue", with plans to prioritise the NHS and care homes arriving in the coming days.
But MPs are likely to want more answers.
Deputy Labour leader stands in for Starmer
Normally at PMQs, we would expect to see Boris Johnson facing Sir Keir Starmer across the dispatch box.
But the Labour leader has been self-isolating after one of his children showed symptoms of coronavirus.
Enter Angela Rayner - the party's deputy leader, who has been teed up to stand in for him.
Sir Keir has just tweeted the results of his child's coronavirus test, which came back negative.
But we still expect Ms Rayner to be leading the opposition's charge at 12:00 BST - unless Sir Keir jumps in an Uber...
Good Morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this week's PMQs.
It's a bumper day here in Westminster (which makes us very happy).
As well as PMQs, government ministers have been giving evidence to a couple of Commons select committees this morning.
And at 15:30 BST, the PM will be in front of the Liaison Committee - that's the committee of senior MPs who all chair various select committees.
They usually don't hold back on tricky questions for the PM.
So we'll bring you live coverage of that too.
Get your popcorn.