PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Aside from testing, another area that could come up today is Brexit.

Boris Johnson could face questions about his plans to override sections of the Brexit withdrawal agreement as part of the Internal Markets Bill, which cleared its first hurdle in the Commons earlier this week.

A number of Conservative MPs have voiced concerns about the bill, which is due to receive detailed scrutiny in the Commons next week.

A row over the bill has overshadowed post-Brexit trade talks with the EU, which are continuing on an informal basis in Brussels this week. You can read more here.