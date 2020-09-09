BBC Copyright: BBC

The headline news today is the change in rules for England over social gatherings - making it illegal for more than six people to meet from Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC he hoped the measure would help prevent a second spike as cases across the country have risen sharply in the past week.

But there have been questions about why the rules aren't coming into force for five days.

And Labour leader Sir Keir - among others - has raised concerns about problems within the testing system.

Expect these issues to surface during the PMQs exchnages.