Prime Minister's Questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics
Gavin Stamp, Jennifer Scott and Kate Whannel
All times stated are UK
Rule changes and testing concerns
The headline news today is the change in rules for England over social gatherings - making it illegal for more than six people to meet from Monday.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC he hoped the measure would help prevent a second spike as cases across the country have risen sharply in the past week.
But there have been questions about why the rules aren't coming into force for five days.
And Labour leader Sir Keir - among others - has raised concerns about problems within the testing system.
Expect these issues to surface during the PMQs exchnages.
The post-Brexit battles commence
Yes, your eyes did not deceive you this week - Brexit battles are back in the Commons with a vengeance.
Remember, we have already left the EU (back in January) so the arguments have moved on.
But this week the government revealed it would be introducing a bill that could alter the withdrawal agreement the UK agreed with the bloc - and one of its ministers said it would amount to "breaking international law".
Sir Keir says the new bill, which is being published today, was "reopening old arguments that had been settled".
But the government insisted it would only make "minor clarifications in extremely specific areas", especially in Northern Ireland.
We wouldn't be surprised to see it raised at PMQs later.
Barnier arrives in London
Earlier this morning, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, arrived in London as talks continue between the UK and EU on a future trade deal.
Barnier is scheduled to hold face-to-face talks with the UK government's chief negotiator, Lord David Frost, on Thursday afternoon.
The two men will have a lot to get through, after the PM said on Monday that a new trade deal must be done by 15 October - otherwise the UK will "move on".
Welcome to the BBC Politics live page
BBC Politics
Good morning, and welcome to a cloudy Westminster for today's Prime Minister's Questions.
Boris Johnson will face Sir Keir Starmer over the dispatch box at 12:00 BST (11:00 GMT) ahead of giving a press conference this afternoon.
The hot topics for MPs today are sure to be coronavirus and Brexit.
Stay with us for all the updates from the Commons.