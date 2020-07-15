Live
Prime Minister's Questions
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | UK's Huawei 5G ban 'disappointing and wrong' | Minister rejects face coverings for office workers
Richard Morris, Paul Seddon and Gavin Stamp
What could come up this afternoon?
This week’s PMQs session comes amid much discussion about the wearing of face coverings, with their use set to become compulsory in shops in England from 24 July.
This morning Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there are no plans to make them compulsory in offices – but Labour has accused ministers of mixed messaging on the issue.
Elsewhere, there are plenty of other topics MPs could bring up, including the chancellor’s economic support package and warnings of a possible spike in Covid-19 cases later this year.
Relations with China could also be discussed after the government’s decision yesterday to ban telecoms giant Huawei from the UK's 5G network.
Good morning
Welcome to our live rolling coverage of this week's prime minister's questions.
It's the penultimate question time for Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer, ahead of the parliamentary summer break next week.
We'll bring you all the developments as they happen in the Commons chamber.