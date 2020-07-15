PA Media Copyright: PA Media Shoppers in Glasgow with face coverings Image caption: Shoppers in Glasgow with face coverings

This week’s PMQs session comes amid much discussion about the wearing of face coverings, with their use set to become compulsory in shops in England from 24 July.

This morning Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there are no plans to make them compulsory in offices – but Labour has accused ministers of mixed messaging on the issue.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other topics MPs could bring up, including the chancellor’s economic support package and warnings of a possible spike in Covid-19 cases later this year.

Relations with China could also be discussed after the government’s decision yesterday to ban telecoms giant Huawei from the UK's 5G network.