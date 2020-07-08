Live
Chancellor's economic update
Follow us on Twitter @BBCPolitics | Sunak to unveil 'kickstart jobs scheme' for 16-24s | Will Sunak's moment show a radical response?
PM heads to the House of Commons
Will Starmer ask about care homes at PMQs?
Before the chancellor's statement we have Prime Minister's Questions - kicking off at 12:00 BST.
One of the subjects Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could chose to go on is Boris Johnson's comments about care homes.
On Monday the prime minister was accused of trying to shift the blame for coronavirus deaths onto care homes when he said "too many care homes didn't really follow the procedures".
Mark Adams, who runs the charity Community Integrated Care, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the prime minister's comments were "cowardly" and a "travesty of leadership".
But Downing Street said Mr Johnson had been pointing out that not enough was known about the virus in the early stages of the outbreak.
How has coronavirus hit the UK economy?
The chancellor faces a difficult task as he tries to ensure the UK recovers from the economic blow inflicted by the coronavirus.
Here is a reminder of how the UK's finances have been hit:
Read more about the global economic impact of coronavirus here.
Sunak to unveil 'kickstart jobs scheme' for 16-24s
The £2bn pledge for the young unemployed is part of chancellor Rishi Sunak's coronavirus recovery plan.Read more
What is in Sunak's shopping list
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
We have a good idea of Rishi Sunak's shopping list.
Extra cash for employers to take on trainees and apprentices, likely changes to stamp duty and perhaps cuts to VAT for some sectors.
And there is room too for some Treasury old favourites, like subsidies for green insulation.
Government insiders hope there will be something left as a surprise for the chancellor to deliver at the end of his moment in the House of Commons at lunchtime on Wednesday.
But until that concludes, the question hangs, not just over the narrative of a single day, but how radical this government is willing to be.
Read more from Laura here.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Chancellor's summer update.
Rishi Sunak left No11 a little earlier.
But before the main event, we have Prime Minister's Questions.
We'll take you through all the events in the Commons this afternoon, and bring your our analysis of all the key points in the chancellor's economic recovery plan.