Before the chancellor's statement we have Prime Minister's Questions - kicking off at 12:00 BST.

One of the subjects Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could chose to go on is Boris Johnson's comments about care homes.

On Monday the prime minister was accused of trying to shift the blame for coronavirus deaths onto care homes when he said "too many care homes didn't really follow the procedures".

Mark Adams, who runs the charity Community Integrated Care, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the prime minister's comments were "cowardly" and a "travesty of leadership".

But Downing Street said Mr Johnson had been pointing out that not enough was known about the virus in the early stages of the outbreak.